Jury trial begins for Minneapolis man held in Grand Forks on various drug charges

Oct. 12—GRAND FORKS — The jury trial for a Minneapolis man accused of possessing illegal drugs began in Grand Forks on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

John Jerad Harniss, 33, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture/deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to manufacture/deliver schedule III narcotic drugs, both class B felonies. He is represented by Samuel Gereszek. Representing the state in this case is Megan Jo Kvasager Essig and the judicial officer is Judge Jason McCarthy. A jury was selected Tuesday morning.

On Jan. 23, during a traffic stop, the North Dakota Highway Patrol located numerous drugs and paraphernalia in Harniss's possession. The drugs located were 10 fentanyl pills, almost a pound of marajuana and buprenorphine in both liquid and pill form. The paraphernalia included torches, a scale, and a spoon with drug residue. Fake urine, a knife, and four phones were also seized during the search.

Sgt. Matthew Johnson was one of the state's witnesses. He testified that Harniss told him he was leaving Devils Lake after a funeral for his ex-girlfriend's brother. Johnson said he believed the drugs seized that day were not for purely personal use, primarily due to the quantity and the scale that was found with them.

Johnson also testified that possession of 10 fentanyl pills likely signifies drug dealing, but could not confirm the "cutoff" for what amount of fentanyl is likely to be found in the possession of a drug user versus a dealer.

During cross examination, Gereszek told Johnson that having a large amount of drugs is "not dispositive of being a drug dealer," and Johnson agreed.

Also found in Harniss's possession was buprenorphine, the active ingredient in Suboxone, which is commonly known for treating the withdrawals experienced by opioid users.

Another one of the state's witnesses, Special Agent Edwin Carter of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, testified he believed the various drugs in Harniss's possession were not for personal use. Carter noted the lack of any method to smoke the marijuana found in the vehicle, as well as the irregularity of using both liquid and pill forms of buprenorphine.

Each of Harniss's charges has a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. Harniss is also charged with two class C felonies: possession with intent to manufacture/deliver marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, which each have a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Harniss's charges also include two class A misdemeanors for carrying a concealed weapon and fraudulent practices in urine testing and driving under suspension, a class B misdemeanor.

The trial is expected to conclude on Wednesday, Oct. 12.