Jury trial canceled in Evansville child neglect case; charges dismissed

EVANSVILLE — A man accused of child neglect and domestic battery was scheduled to go to trial Monday, but Vanderburgh County prosecutors dropped their case against him before jurors ever took their seats.

In an unusual move, Tremain Vanness Cabell, 48, objected to prosecutors' request that his charges be dismissed, public records show. Circuit Court Judge Ryan C. Reed ultimately sided with the state and ordered Cabell released from custody Monday.

Had Cabell gone to trial, jurors would have determined if he committed two offenses:

Neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony

Domestic battery with serious bodily injury to a person under the age of 14 years old, a Level 3 felony

And prosecutors would have asked jurors to deem Cabell a "habitual offender," which, under state law, would have allowed a judge to lengthen his sentence.

Monday's dismissal capped months of courtroom proceedings in a severe child neglect case.

Cabell came to the attention of law enforcement last year when a doctor at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital reported that a child in Cabell's care suffered abuse so serious it could have proven fatal without medical treatment, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

Indiana Department of Child Services reports showed the child suffered from a pattern of unexplained injuries, and previous injuries appeared to be healing poorly.

Of particular concern to the doctors was a "large knot" on the child's head that had caused blood to build on the surface of the child's brain, according to Cabell's arrest affidavit.

Cabell allegedly told investigators he "didn't give the injury much attention." The police arrested Cabell in May 2022, and his case has wound through Vanderburgh County's courts ever since.

On Friday, just ahead of Cabell's scheduled trial, he rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors. Cabell also objected to lead prosecutor Ian Blair's motion to continue the case, court records show, though Cabell filed his own unsuccessful motion to continue.

Attorney Foster O'Daniel – of the Evansville-based law firm Foster, O’Daniel, Hambidge & Lynch – represented Cabell.

The docket in Cabell's case does not state whether prosecutors could refile charges at a later date. The Courier & Press forwarded questions Monday to Diana Moers, the county's top prosecutor, seeking to clarify the status of any future charges.

Cabell's counsel, O'Daniel, did not return a phone call seeking comment as of Monday morning.

The victim's mother previously pleaded guilty to neglect. Her case zigzagged through probation and work-release programs

The child at the center of Cabell's case suffered abuse nearly from the time they were born, according to police, prosecutors and a review of court records.

In 2018, the police arrested the then-newborn's mother, Alizay Renea Hunt, on one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.

At the time, investigators said the baby required intensive medical care after Hunt found her child unable to breathe, according to an affidavit filed in that case.

The baby's urine tested positive for methamphetamine, which Hunt admitted to smoking in close proximity to her child on multiple occasions, police said.

Doctors at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville determined the baby suffered permanent brain damage.

In October 2018, Hunt pleaded guilty as charged and received a 5-year prison sentence, with the first 2-and-one-half years to be executed at Rockville Correctional Facility, a sentencing memorandum states.

On June 22, 2020, upon her release, Hunt was placed under the supervision of Drug Abuse Probation Services. Within weeks Hunt was back in jail after she tested positive for methamphetamine, thus violating the conditions of her release.

Circuit Court Magistrate Kelli Fink ordered Hunt to return to adult probation at that time, according to court records.

Since then, Hunt is alleged to have violated the terms of her probation on multiple occasions: In February 2021, Circuit Court Magistrate Celia Pauli ordered Hunt to serve 2 years and 182 days on "therapeutic work release" with credit for time served for one such violation.

By April 2021, prosecutors filed yet another petition to revoke Hunt's probation, court records show. During an April hearing, Hunt admitted to having committed the violation and agreed to return to work release under a new "zero tolerance" policy, a docket entry states.

Less than one month later, a judge revoked Hunt's probation yet again. Circuit Court Judge David Kiely issued a warrant for Hunt's arrest, according to court records.

Kiely ultimately sentenced Hunt in July 2021 to serve two years and 182 days in the Indiana Department of Corrections – with 153 days credit for time already served.

Court records: Cabell has a history of battery against minors

Cabell is no stranger to Vanderburgh County's criminal justice system.

In December 2017, he pleaded guilty to one count of felony domestic battery in exchange for prosecutors dismissing three other charges:

Criminal confinement of a person under the age of 14 years old, a Level 5 felony

Domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 6 felon

Strangulation, a Level 6 felony

For his 2017 conviction, Vanderburgh County Superior Court Judge Robert J. Pigman sentenced Cabell to serve approximately one-and-a-half years in prison.

As of Monday morning, court records provided little clarity as to whether prosecutors hoped to charge Cabell a second time in his most recent case.

The Courier & Press called Moers and sent a subsequent message asking to clarify whether Cabell's charges were dismissed with or without prejudice. Under Indiana law, charges dismissed with prejudice cannot be refiled.

