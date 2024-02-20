Jury trial for Cleveland Avenue shooting begins

Feb. 19—GOSHEN — A trial began Monday for a man charged with murder.

Sherman Whitener, Jr., 24, Elkhart, is accused of shooting and killing Deontae Harris, 28, in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue in Elkhart July 8, 2021.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Elkhart City Police were called to the area for the sounds of gunfire, where they found Harris lying in the street. Harris was transported to Elkhart General Hospital but died from the injuries.

Surveillance footage from a nearby home shows a man on the street later getting into a black Chevrolet Impala and leaving the area.

A witness to the incident, who was also in the vehicle allegedly told police he was trying to diffuse a situation between Whitener and Harris earlier in the day before Harris was shot.

Throughout the investigation, police went to Washington Gardens, where someone said Whitener had been earlier in the day in the same outfit, engaged in a fight. Using video surveillance, they were able to confirm Whitener was involved in the fight, using a notable outfit article of clothing police pinpointed at both the fight and later shooting — red shoes.

The prosecution will attempt to prove through cell phone records that it was Whitener who shot Harris. Prosecuting attorney Vicki Becker told the jury Monday, though, that witness testimony is scant, because many of the individuals involved are related or have close personal relations.

"There's a lot of people who know each other in this case," Becker said. "So no helpful witnesses."

Defense attorney Denise Turner claims that the video surveillance of the shooting was obstructed by a tree, that there's no gun from the incident, and that overall, there's not any proof that Whitener is the person who shot Harris.

"There's a lot that's missing and what's missing is going to be crucial," Turner said.

Whitener's defense will be denial.

The trial continues Tuesday.

