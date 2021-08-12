Jury trial continued for Corbin man accused of stabbing man to death

Aug. 12—KNOX COUNTY — The jury trial scheduled for a Corbin man charged in the 2019 murder of Charles C. Davidson has been continued once again.

Jeffrey Hammons, 53, was arrested and charged in February 2019 for stabbing another man to death. Hammons' murder trial was set to begin in Knox Circuit Court on Tuesday but was instead continued.

There was previously a jury trial scheduled for Hammons last year but the trial was continued after new council was appointed for him.

Hammons was arrested in February of 2019 after an investigation conducted by Kentucky State Police into the killing of Davidson, 55, of Corbin developed Hammons as the main suspect.

On Feb. 22, 2019, Davidson was taken to Barbourville ARH by two individuals seeking medical assistance following an incident at a Walker community residence. Shortly after their arrival at the hospital, the Knox County Coroner's office pronounced Davidson dead.

After conducting several interviews with witnesses, KSP declared the incident a homicide.

According to police, one of the individuals who transported Davidson to the hospital was the homeowner where the incident took place, in which Davidson was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife. Davidson did not live in the home.

Hammons fled the residence after the stabbing. He was located the next day in Whitley County and arrested.

He was indicted a month later by a Knox County grand jury, charging him with murder, tampering with physical evidence and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.

Hammons is being housed in the Knox County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond, plus home incarceration.

As of Wednesday, no new trial date had been set.