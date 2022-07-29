Jury trial date is Aug. 15 for former Lanier teacher who allegedly had sex with a student

Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday November 12, 2020.

A jury court date has been set has for a former Sidney Lanier teacher who is accused of a sexual act with a student.

In 2018, Nathasha Patronsky, then 24, was charged with engaging in a sexual act with a student under 19. The victim was a male student.

Her jury trial was reset for Aug. 15.

Patronsky turned herself into the police after the Montgomery Police Department launched a sexual assault investigation on Nov. 16, 2018. The alleged act had taken place on Nov. 8. Patronsky resigned on Nov. 20.

On Nov. 27 of that year, then-superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore and then- senior communications officer Tom Salter said they were not aware of the incident and would not provide any information regarding employees on administrative leave. Then- Lanier Principal Antonio Williams said he was aware of the investigation.

After the arrest, Montgomery Public Schools released a statement from Moore.

"We are shocked to hear of this allegation,” he said in the release. “We support law enforcement in their work to get to the truth in this matter. Any person found guilty of putting a child’s safety at risk, should be punished to the full extent of the law.”

Lanier teacher allegedly had sex with student at school, police report shows

A review by the Advertiser at the time showed that Patronsky did not hold a license or certificate to teach — a not uncommon practice.

Soon afterward, the Alabama Department of Education website was updated to include: "Alleged misconduct has been reported to the Department; at this time the Department has not proposed any negative action against the individual's certification or licensure; this status will be updated as soon as possible."

There have been significant delays in the case, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were previous multiple jury trial dates set in 2020 and 2021.

