Jury trial date reset for October for former Lanier teacher who allegedly had sex with a student

A jury trial date has been reset for a former Lanier teacher accused of having sex with a student.

In 2018, Nathasha Patronsky, then 24, was charged with engaging in a sexual act with a male student under the age of 19.

A court date has been set for Oct. 17.

Her trial had been scheduled for Aug. 15 after a series of delays, including the pandemic. Previous dates were postponed in 2021 and 2020.

Patronsky turned herself in to the police after the Montgomery Police Department launched a sexual assault investigation on Nov. 16, 2018. The alleged act had taken place on Nov. 8; Patronsky resigned on Nov. 20.

