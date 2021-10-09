Jury trial delays proves hard on charged individuals, victims

Oct. 9—TRAVERSE CITY — COVID-19-related restrictions on in-person court proceedings delayed nearly 200 cases set to move through the Grand Traverse County 86th District Court.

The inability to host in-person jury trials has led to unintended consequences for defendants and victims.

During the pandemic, the 86th District Court has been hosting most proceedings, such as arraignments, hearings and conferences, virtually. However, jury trials have not been scheduled or held in the 86th District Court since March 2020, leaving many charged individuals under the thumb of bail restrictions and victims in limbo without closure for unprecedented amounts of time.

While charged individuals await trial, they have to live "on bond" or under restrictions determined by the court's judges. Defense attorney Shawn Worden said many of his clients have been waiting since 2020 to have their cases taken to trial and they will most likely not see a court date until 2022.{p dir="ltr"}"I have seven misdemeanors sitting in front of me that are all 86th District Court cases, all with final conferences well over seven months — and some almost 12 months — without a court date," Worden said.

Some of Worden's clients are unable to leave the state, eat out at restaurants, stay in their own homes or see family, including children, while they await their jury trials, he said.

Defense attorney Paul Jarboe said many of his clients are also dealing with charges "hanging over their heads for over a year."

"Under normal circumstances that wouldn't be acceptable to the court, the prosecutor or defendant," Jarboe said. "Unfortunately, as everybody knows, these have not been normal circumstances."

The 86th District Court Chief Judge Michael Stepka said that, in many cases, the court has eased bond restrictions. In others, attorneys can file a motion to reduce bond restrictions.

"We're acutely aware that people are on bond, and have some restrictions, but in a lot of those bonds, we've either not placed testing conditions — those are the biggest conditions I think that are most onerous for people — and a lot of the cases we've put people on discretionary testing, which means they're not on a routine testing schedule anymore, and they only test if basically a law enforcement officer wants them to test."

Jarboe said the extended delay of these cases being resolved can be difficult for defendants' mental health as well.

"If you've been accused of a crime, whether you're guilty or not guilty, there's a mental strain that [the] accused is going through while these cases are still pending," Jarboe said.

Victims of these crimes have struggled while waiting extended periods of time for justice as well. Niki Dunwiddie, a domestic violence victim's assistance coordinator with the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's office, said many victims are in "limbo" awaiting trials for the accused.

"In some of the cases it's adding, I think, more stress and anxiety in the victims waiting to see what happens and just not having an end in sight," Dunwiddie said.

Dunwiddie said, in some cases, that stress and anxiety stems from the need to work around bond conditions.

"It's hard because they haven't seen their loved ones. Or, if there's children involved, it makes it difficult in trying to still have the spouse or the loved one see the children but keep the victim safe at the same time," Dunwiddie said. "It makes it extra difficult when it's been an extended period of time."

Not only is it inconvenient for victims to have to wait such extended periods of time, it can also be a financial burden as well as a barrier to closure and healing, Dunwiddie said.

"Well, I think with a lot of intimate partner crimes, these things happen behind closed doors and oftentimes friends or family members don't always believe that this guy or this woman could be abusive towards their partner," Dunwiddie said. "So, it's helpful to have the victims be validated that people do believe them and there's a support system behind them and these random jurors believe them and believe their stories. I think that can be very healing for people."

This week, the 86th District Court decided to begin jury selection on Oct. 20, which means some jury trials may begin before the end of the year.

Even with jury selections and jury trials starting up again, defendants and victims may still not see a court date for some time, due to the backlog of cases that the court has accumulated during the pandemic. Worden said he is concerned this backlog will be difficult for the court to confront, and that it will extend the period between charges and sentencing even more.

"You're letting these cases build up to a point where it's going to be like a garter snake swallowing a hippopotamus," Worden said. "It's just not going to be feasible."

Court Administrator Carol Stocking, however, said she is confident in the court's ability to catch up quickly by conducting mass jury selections and speeding up the trial scheduling process.

"I really think that once we start doing regular jury selections, we will be able to catch up with six months, easily," Stocking said.

Stocking said the court has a backlog of just under 200 cases to set jury trial dates for. Most of those, however, will likely not go to trial, she said.

"If you look historically at the number of cases that actually go to trial in our three counties, I'll bet that you would be hard-pressed to find a year where we've had double digit numbers," Stocking said. "Not very many cases actually go to trial. So, the majority of these 196 cases will go away somehow, whether it's by plea or dismissal."

While the unintended consequences of closing the courtroom to jury selection and jury trials are plenty, the decision to begin them again is not an easy one, especially while COVID cases are not wavering.

"Certainly, getting back to having jury trials — that's a major concern. And we want to get back as soon as possible, but it's a tough balance between that and keeping people safe, people we compel to come to the court, especially jurors," Stepka said. "It would be terrible for a juror to come here to do their civic duty and contract COVID."

On Aug. 1, the courthouse and the administrative area opened up, allowing individuals to pay tickets, file pleadings or fulfill any other duties with the courthouse's front office in person.

Worden said that he respects the difficulty of the decision to reopen the courtroom to in-person jury trials, but his frustration comes from the comparative speed at which other venues are opening their doors.

"I'm not picking on the district court because I don't think these decisions are easy," Worden said. "But you can't walk through Target, see a bunch of strangers and hold off justice from being administered, take away people's rights."