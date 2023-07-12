Jury trial on drug charges against Lima man is delayed

Jul. 12—LIMA — A new trial date has been set for a Lima man indicted nearly two years ago on unrelated drug charges.

James Dye, 59, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in July of 2021 on charges of possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, felonies of the first and third degree, respectively. The indictment alleges that on or about July 7, 2020, Dye possessed methamphetamine in an amount in excess of the legal amount. The remaining count states that Dye possessed in excess of 20 grams of cocaine but less than 100 grams of the controlled substance.

Dye was in court on Wednesday as prosecutors placed on the official court record a proposed resolution to the case. Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Cecily Stewart said the plea offer crafted by her office calls for Dye to plead guilty to an amended count of possession of cocaine, a second-degree felony. In exchange for that plea, Stewart said the state would dismiss the remaining charge.

She said an agreed two-year minimum prison sentence would be part of the offer.

Dye did not accept or reject the offer during his brief time in court on Wednesday. Defense attorney William Kluge requested a continuance of the July 25 jury trial scheduled for his client. Kluge said a month-long delay was being sought "for a variety of reasons" and told Judge Jeffrey Reed that the brief delay "is in the interest of justice" for his client. The state did not object.

Reed rescheduled Dye's trial for Aug. 29.