Jury in trial of former Northwestern professor charged in boyfriend’s murder views gruesome crime scene video as key witness looms

The crime scene video began with only hints at the terrors to come.

Drops of blood on white kitchen tile. Smears of red around the bedroom doorknob. Then, through the partially open door: two legs, motionless.

Cook County jurors on Tuesday saw police evidence video from the scene of one of the most gruesome killings in recent Chicago memory: The 2017 stabbing of 26-year-old Trenton Cornell in the bedroom of his boyfriend, then-Northwestern professor Wyndham Lathem, who now stands trial for his slaying.

The camera showed a close-up of Cornell’s face. And across the silent courtroom, Lathem held his hands to his face and let out a sob.

He covered his eyes and sniffed as the camera lingered on Cornell, then moved over his blood-soaked arm and chest, toward an enormous gash to his neck. Underneath him was a pool of blood that stained the carpet almost black. He was stabbed more than 70 times, authorities have said.

A sheriff’s deputy came by with tissues. Lathem composed himself. But when prosecutors began to show still photos of Cornell’s body, he once again averted his eyes.

Prosecutors have charged Lathem with first-degree murder in what they say was a vicious premeditated attack on his young lover, saying he and accomplice Andrew Warren ambushed Cornell in Lathem’s apartment and then went on the lam. Authorities have previously described the slaying as a sex-related thrill-killing, though the prosecutors presenting the case in court have not yet emphasized that angle.

Lathem’s defense, however, told jurors Monday that Warren was the only killer, characterizing him in opening statements Monday as a gold-digger and catfisher who killed Cornell in a jealous frenzy after initiating an online romance with Lathem. Warren acted alone, but framed Lathem in his statements to police and prosecutors, they said, and promised that the physical evidence will contradict what Warren told authorities.

Warren, prosecutors’ key witness, is expected to take the stand Wednesday, records show. He agreed to testify against Lathem as part of a plea agreement in 2019. Lathem is also expected to testify in his own defense.

Jurors on Tuesday also heard evidence about the early stages of Lathem and Warren’s flight from Chicago after the killing. A few hours later, Lathem and Warren left Lathem’s apartment and checked in to a hotel in Lakeview. And that day Lathem stopped into a Howard Brown Health Center and made an all-cash, anonymous donation in Cornell’s name of more than $5,600, testified Emma Santiago, who worked at the clinic.

He looked “a little jumpy, a little nervous” and kept looking over his shoulder, Santiago said.

Prosecutors have said the payment was sparked by a guilty conscience; the defense asserts it was instead a donation in tribute to Cornell, motivated by grief.

“You’ve heard it said, I’m sure that the highest form of charity is anonymous charity, correct?” defense attorney Barry Sheppard asked Santiago. Prosecutors objected.

“He gave $5,610, in essence to charity, for no benefit to himself whatsoever. True?” Sheppard continued, and prosecutors again objected.

