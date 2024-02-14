Jury trial for July fatal shooting in Port Huron delayed to April

The trial of a juvenile accused of fatally shooting a man in July has been delayed until April.

Carmello Wilson, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, had been scheduled to go on trial Feb. 13, but Circuit Court Judge Daniel Damman adjourned the case until April 2 at the request of the defense.

According to a memorandum in Wilson's case file, John Livesay, Wilson's defense attorney, requested the delay because he had received more than 1,000 pages regarding evidence surrounding Wilson's codefendant.

Wilson was arrested after KC Curtis Cureton was shot in a Port Huron parking lot on July 12. Witnesses said Wilson was the shooter, and Cureton had reportedly received death threats from Wilson.

Livesay took over as Wilson's attorney after his previous attorney, Byron Pitts, withdrew from the case citing a breakdown in the attorney/client relationship.

Another teen was arrested with Wilson and charged as a juvenile with accessory after the fact.

Wilson was charged as an adult despite his age due to the seriousness of the charge against him.

Livesay said the discovery on this witness would take more time to review due to the amount of information involved.

St. Clair County Assistant Prosecutor Natalie Burns argued against the delay. In her response, she said the defense had access to the evidence three weeks before the scheduled trial. She said a delay would put a heavy burden on Cureton's family and the 27 witnesses they were calling to testify.

Damman sided with the defense, however. The new trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. April 2. Wilson is charged with open murder, punishable with up to life in prison if convicted.

