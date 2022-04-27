Jury trial for Lancaster man facing arson, retaliation charges begins

Kenneth Dawson, right, sits with his attorney, Matthew Dawson (no relation) before Kenneth's jury trial begins Tuesday in the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court. Kenneth is accused of attempting to burn down the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #50 in Lancaster in 2021.

LANCASTER — The jury trial for a Lancaster man accused of arson and retaliation started Tuesday morning in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court.

Kenneth Dawson, 35, of 511 S Walnut St, was indicted in March 2021 on four separate counts, including arson, a fourth-degree felony; retaliation, a third-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and unlawful possession of a deadly ordnance, a fifth-degree felony.

The prosecution and the defense gave their opening remarks Tuesday afternoon after the jury was selected.

Dawson is accused of setting fire to a building on 351 S High St, a building used as the Fraternal Order of Police lodge in February 2021, after he was arrested for driving while impaired.

Fairfield County Assistant Prosecutor Mark Balazik told the jury they would hear testimony about an angry man who was upset about an arrest he burned down a building because he felt mistreated by law enforcement.

"You'll hear the defendant's own words about the molotov cocktail, why he was angry with police, and how that anger overcame him," Balazik said. "By the end of testimony, there will be no question who did it, and I'd ask you find the defendant guilty of all charges."

Matthew Dawson, an attorney from Newark of no relation to the defendant, said his client was merely blowing off steam the night the fire happened, and the prosecution did not have evidence that it was Kenneth Dawson that started the fire.

He claimed his client was coerced into giving a confession, and questioned without a lawyer present, even after he asked for one.

The prosecution called three witnesses to the stand Tuesday: Ohio Highway Patrol Sgt. Kyle Mackie; Benjamin Moore; and Lancaster Fire Department Investigator Adam Hetterle.

Mackie testified he'd arrested Kenneth on the night of the fire. He'd been sent to help Dawson near the Lancaster post of the OHP. Kenneth appeared under the influence, so Mackie processed him at the post. Kenneth was released to his father's custody. This all happened before the fire occurred.

Story continues

Mackie testified Kenneth went through mood swings, cooperative, then making "disturbing comments," threatening Mackie and his family with violence.

Moore, Kenneth's brother-in-law, testified Kenneth had called him that morning, telling him how frustrated his interaction with Mackie had made him, and how he'd tossed a jar with a wick into a "police hangout." After that phone call, Moore heard about the fire at the lodge, and felt it was the right thing to call a Lancaster detective.

Hetterle testified he'd been at the fire, and once it was under control, began his investigation. They'd found the point of origin, along with a shattered glass jar. Lab results found gasoline on the glass.

After the state questioned Hetterle during Tuesday's trial, Kenneth filed a form with the judge to dismiss Matthew Dawson and continue the trial representing himself.

After deliberation, Judge Richard Berens permitted the dismissal, and Kenneth cross-examined Hetterle. Hetterle confirmed the investigation did not identify the perpetrator, merely the likelihood of arson.

The trial will continue Wednesday, with the state's witnesses.

Barrett Lawlis is a reporter with the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, part of the USA Today Network. You can share story ideas or comments with him at 740-681-4342 or send an e-mail to blawlis@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BarrettLawlis

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Jury trial for Lancaster man facing arson, retaliation charges begins