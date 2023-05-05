Jury Trial for MU hazing defendant to take place in December, not this month

The jury trial for University of Missouri felony hazing defendant Samuel Lane has been rescheduled for December 19 after originally being set for May 31.

Lane is one of 10 defendants charged with felony hazing of Danny Santulli on Oct. 19, 2021, at the former Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity House. Santulli collapsed during the hazing event from the alcohol he had consumed and was resuscitated at MU Hospital.

He sustained brain damage from the hazing and can't talk, walk or see. He requires constant care at his parents' home in Minnesota.

Lane's trial is set for one day. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Dec. 4.

The trial for Ryan Delanty, designated as Santulli's "pledge dad" during the hazing event, is set for four days, Dec. 5-8.

Two defendants have pleaded guilty so far. Thomas Shultz is spending 30 days in jail, after which he will have two years of unsupervised probation. He also is required to participate in 100 hours of community service.

Shultz pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor supplying alcohol to a minor.

Alec Wetzler pleaded guilty to the two misdemeanor charges he faced, with sentencing scheduled for June.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: New December trial date set for MU hazing defendant Samuel Lane