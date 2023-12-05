Jury trial for Portsmouth police officer underway 6 years after shooting

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — A jury trial against a Portsmouth Police officer charged in the shooting of 18-year-old Deontrace Ward during a 2017 armed burglary started Monday.

Officer Jeremy Durocher has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm.

The homeowners told 10 On Your Side they were away at church during the incident.

Following the jury selection process, the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney called Ward to the stand and reviewed Durocher’s bodycam video. (NOTE: Body cam video of the incident contains images that may be disturbing for some. Watch the full video below.).

While on the subject of Durocher’s bodycam video, the prosecutor, Chris Warman, asked Ward several questions.

Ward admitted to having a gun, saying he was running away from the police.

Ward plead guilty to several felonies in 2018. He was sentenced to six years and has since been released. The prosecutor added that Ward “manned up” and did his time in prison.

Ward was shot three times. Dr. Jessica Burgess, EVMS trauma surgeon, performed the surgery on Ward. She explained the injuries Ward suffered.

The defense attorney, Del. Don Scott, told the jury during opening statements that the officer was “doing his job,” adding Ward was “not breaking in bringing cupcakes” and it was a “split-second decision.” The defense argues there was no malicious intent.

A 2018 document obtained by 10 On Your Side’s investigation team showed Portsmouth police leadership at the time. It stated:

“In light of the foregoing, I recommend that Officer J. Durocher’s use of force is found justified and any allegations of inappropriate use of force are EXONERATED.”

The same year, Durocher was awarded the Medal of Valor for his actions during the incident.

The prosecutors do not believe the letter from leadership should be mentioned during the case, arguing Ward was not a threat to the officer at the time of the shooting.

Judge William Shaw III said the jury will have the final vote on Durocher’s fate.

Portsmouth Police confirmed Durocher is still an officer with the department.

The case will resume around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

