Jury trial pushed back in Waterside community homicide

Mar. 31—At the request of both parties, the jury trial date for a man accused of murdering a 19-year-old Frederick man will be pushed back to allow for more time to process evidence.

Jordan Burris Hooks, 28, of Frederick, stands accused of the first-degree murder of Jaemari Alvin Anderson, who died after being shot Sept. 6 in the Waterside community of Frederick. Hooks is being held and is also charged with first-degree assault, using a firearm in a violent crime and having a handgun on his person.

Hooks appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing, where both the defense and prosecution requested more time for evidence to be processed and evaluated. In turn, this will delay the trial start date, which was planned to begin April 26.

The victim's family was present for the hearing.

Jason Shoemaker, of the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, told the judge outstanding items of evidence include DNA, a report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, firearms and tool marks, criminal history and jail communications. He said certain evidence is not expected to be ready for the prosecution team by April, and he said the defense will need time to consider these factors, as well.

Judge Julie Stevenson Solt found good cause to grant a continuance, saying the trial is now expected to occur closer to Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Attorney Daniel Mahone represented Hooks in court Tuesday but deferred comment to his co-counsel, Kevin Watkins. In a phone interview, Watkins said when the case was initially publicized, it was presented as an "open and shut" matter that suggested Hooks shot Anderson. Watkins noted two other men have also been charged in Anderson's death.

Clarksburg resident Brian Braheem Henry, 27, is being held on charges of first-degree murder, conspiring to commit first-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiring to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, conspiring to commit second-degree assault, using a firearm in a violent crime, conspiring to use a firearm in a violent crime and being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. A trial date has not been set for Henry.

Also charged, but at large, is Daniel Alonzo Flythe, 26, of Silver Spring. He faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiring to commit first-degree assault and using a firearm in a violent crime.

According to police, Anderson was believed to be hanging out with friends and smoking marijuana at Hooks' home before the shooting. A conflict allegedly occurred within the group — which included Flythe, Henry and Hooks — that led to the staging of a fight between Hooks and Anderson near a walking path in the Waterside development. Hooks reportedly slipped a gun into his waistband when Anderson wasn't looking, police said.

Charging documents don't explicitly state who fired the shot.

