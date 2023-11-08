Jury trial set for man accused of killing Hermann officer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A man linked to the shooting death of a Hermann officer earlier this year could potentially face a death penalty sentence. His jury trial was officially scheduled Tuesday.

Kenneth Simpson, 35, is accused of shooting two officers in the line of duty, including one fatally, last March in Hermann, Missouri. The officers were at Casey’s gas station when they tried to take Simpson into custody on outstanding warrants.

According to Missouri court records, a jury trial is scheduled from Jan. 20-Feb. 6, 2026, in Franklin County with Craig Hellmann listed as the judge.

Although the shooting happened in Gasconade County, the case was transferred to Franklin County on Oct. 12 after a change of venue motion was granted.

Simpson is currently jailed on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and more. Recent court documents claim the murder “was outrageously or wantonly vile, horrible or inhuman in that it involved torture or depravity of mind.”

Mason Griffith died in the shooting, while New Haven officer Adam Sullentrup continues to recover from injuries.

A first-degree murder charge does qualify for the death penalty in Missouri or a life sentence without the possibility of parole, per Missouri statutes.

