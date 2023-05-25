Jury trial set for third MU fraternity hazing defendant, three others have pleaded guilty

Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs set a Sept. 26 jury trial date for University of Missouri hazing defendant Samuel Morrison, according to online court records.

Morrison, of Cameron, is one of 11 defendants charged in the September 19, 2021, hazing incident at the former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house that resulted in freshman pledge Danny Santulli being severely disabled. Morrison is charged with felony hazing.

Santulli drank a large quantity of alcohol and collapsed while being hazed, as shown in a security video of the night. He was resuscitated after being driven to MU Hospital. The alcohol poisoning caused brain damage, resulting in Santulli being unable to see, walk or talk.

His family cares for him at their home in Minnesota.

A pre-trial conference for Morrison is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Trial dates now have been set for three defendants. Three others have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, with two sentenced.

A four-day jury trial is set for Ryan Delanty on Dec. 5-8. Court records indicate Delanty was Santulli's designated "pledge dad," a mentor.

A one-day jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 19 for Samuel Lane.

Defendant Harrison Reichman, of Kansas City, on Monday pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of supplying alcohol to a minor, reduced from felony hazing as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution.

He was sentenced to 15 days in jail, two years of unsupervised probation, 100 hours of community service and attendance in an alcohol and drug education program. He also must participate in restorative justice mediation of the family wants it.

In restorative justice, the offender accepts responsibility and hears from those harmed about how the offender has harmed them.

Previously, Thomas Shultz pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of supplying alcohol to a minor as part of a plea agreement. He spent 30 days in jail. His sentence also included two years of unsupervised probation, 100 hours of community service and a restorative justice mediation.

Alec Wetzler, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor supplying alcohol to a minor and misdemeanor purchasing or attempting to purchase alcohol by a minor. Those were his original charges and he had no plea agreement. His sentencing is scheduled for June 6.

