Jury trial slated for this week in 2022 homicide adjourned one week

HILLSDALE — A jury trial scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 2, for Kirk Thomas Culik, 67, on homicide charges has been adjourned one week.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Wisniewski said the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office and defense attorneys representing Culik needed more time to review new evidence in the case.

Culik stands charged with open murder and felony firearm in connection with the May 22, 2022, shooting death of Robert Jeffery Flint, 16, a neighbor’s son.

The trial is now tentatively scheduled to take place May 9-12 and May 16-19 in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Culik was arrested just hours after an altercation erupted between him and Flint in front of Culik’s home on Mill Street in Somerset where the teen was shot and killed.

Flint’s brother, who was present during the shooting, testified during a July 2022 preliminary examination hearing that Culik initiated an attack on his brother after a verbal altercation escalated.

Culik stepped out of his driveway into the road and confronted the teens and then allegedly shoved the victim.

During the physical altercation, the brother joined in and at one point, Culik was knocked to the ground which is when he pulled a concealed handgun and fired one round striking Flint in the upper chest.

Flint was taken by paramedics to Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson where he later died.

Culik has maintained his actions were in self-defense, but prosecutors argue this is not a case of self-defense, as Culik is the one who initiated the assault on Flint and self-defense cannot be used if a person is engaged in a crime — in this case assault — when an act of self-defense occurs.

Defense attorneys countered that was nullified when the second teenager joined the altercation, outnumbering the then 67-year-old who ended up on his back on the ground.

Culik faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged and remains free on bond pending trial.

