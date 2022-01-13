Jury trial suspension weighs heavily on all involved; local prosecutor, public defender speak to the disruption

Jan. 12—The jarring stop and start of jury trials throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is creating a backlog of cases that attorneys say is taking a toll on victims, witnesses, defendants and the people who represent them.

"This has been the most stressful period of my career for sure," Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith, whose career spans 30-plus years, said in a recent interview.

Trial calendars are double and triple booked, according to Smith, but criminal jury trials that weren't in progress before Dec. 29 are on pause — again. Joseph M. Getty, chief judge of the Court of Appeals of Maryland, issued an order to halt jury trials and reduce other court operations until at least Feb. 8, citing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Jury trials have stopped and restarted numerous times since the pandemic took off in March 2020.

Once again, trials are being rescheduled and reworked. And people whose lives are intertwined in cases aren't content with the change.

"We're seeing a real fatigue on our victims and witnesses," Smith said in an interview. "They have to emotionally prepare to be able to testify ... to be told that that's not going to happen again ... it's really been a rollercoaster."

Smith's had a few "irate" phone calls from victims after they learn trials have to be moved again. He acknowledged the delay adds to a victim's trauma, and it's frustrating when a case that was planned for trial in January gets pushed back to the summer. But COVID-19 is surging, and orders from the chief judge in the Court of Appeals of Maryland have to be followed, Smith said.

"It really is an injustice," he added.

These feelings are not exclusive to the prosecution.

"The latest COVID-19 surge and the resulting suspension of jury trials and other restrictions have been incredibly difficult for our office and our clients, especially clients who are being held at the jail pending trial," Brian Hutchison, acting district public defender for Frederick and Washington counties, said in an emailed statement.

He recently took over after Mary Riley retired from the position, according to the Maryland Office of the Public Defender.

Hutchison wrote that COVID-19 transmission is a concern in jails and that many clients have health conditions that put them at higher risk. He said the public defender's office plans to file more motions for pretrial release while clients wait for their day in court.

"Like everyone, our clients and staff are concerned about the exceptionally high rate of transmission with the omicron strain, and want to do what they can to keep themselves and their families safe," Hutchison said. "However, liberty issues must also be prioritized, and are curtailed by some of the current restrictions."

During the pandemic, it's not uncommon to see defendants appear in court virtually via camera from lockup. The public defender's office expressed concern over this method.

"Clients who can only participate in court proceedings via Zoom are not able to fully communicate with their attorney, meaningfully participate in their case, or even have their credibility fairly gauged," Hutchison wrote. "... We hope that judges and prosecutors will also be creative and proactive in protecting the constitutional rights at stake."

At the state's attorney's office, Smith said victims, families and witnesses are at front of mind, but he's also concerned for his staff.

"Not only do victims and witness have fatigue, we're seeing it now with our staff," Smith said. It's "blow after blow."

The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office employs about 80 people including roughly 32 prosecutors. Smith said the executive team at the office is going to explore well-being training and ways to boost morale.

"We have prosecutors rolling out of one homicide into another major felony ... which is really, really difficult," Smith said.

Though it's tough to see his colleagues work under such pressure, the state's attorney had a bit of pride in his voice as he discussed the deeper dedication he's seen staff exhibit toward victims and witnesses.

"We are working harder than ever," Smith said. "People really are resilient."

