Jury trial for traffic ticket? Norfolk judge said no, but lawyer plans to appeal

When David Kithcart was found guilty on a Norfolk traffic infraction a few months ago, he immediately appealed the decision to the city’s Circuit Court.

He and attorney Curtis Brown then asked for something rarely sought in local courts — a jury trial for a traffic offense. It was a matter of principle, Brown said, saying Kithcart didn’t think he did anything wrong.

“And I’d much rather have a jury rather than one person trying to decide my client’s fate,” Brown said.

But Norfolk Circuit Court Judge Everett A. Martin Jr. would not allow a jury trial, saying he’d hear the case himself.

Brown contends the judge violated his client’s right to a jury trial under state law. So Brown and Kithcart didn’t participate in the Sept. 22 hearing — aside from sitting quietly at the defense table. Martin found the defendant guilty and fined him $200.

Brown plans an appeal to the Virginia Court of Appeals.

When a case is in General District Court — where nearly all traffic tickets are resolved — “the court shall hear and determine the case without the intervention of a jury,” state law says.

But when “any traffic infraction” is appealed to Circuit Court, the law says, “the defendant shall have the right to trial by jury.”

It began on Feb. 20, when Kithcart, 26, of Virginia Beach, left his parking spot on Colonial Avenue in Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood.

A Norfolk police officer contended Kithcart loudly revved the engine and sped up to a nearby traffic light, Brown said. Court records show the officer charged Kithcart with reckless driving, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year behind bars.

At a May 24 hearing in Norfolk General District Court, a judge found Kithcart guilty of the reduced charge of improper driving, court records show. The fine was about $100, Brown said.

But Kithcart didn’t want the charge on his driving record. He appealed the conviction and — on Brown’s advice — requested a jury trial.

“I told him, ‘If you get a judge, the judge is going to go along with the police just like they did downstairs,’” Brown said.

The trial was slated for Sept. 22 in Norfolk Circuit Court. During a pretrial conference the day before, Brown said, Chief Judge David Lannetti voiced no objections to having a jury.

Eric Korslund, a Norfolk defense attorney, was in the courtroom at the time. He said he and other lawyers who were there were “perplexed and looking at each other” about Brown’s request for a jury trial on a minor traffic violation.

Korslund said Lannetti asked a lawyer with the Norfolk City Attorney’s Office — handling the prosecution on behalf of the police — if the defendant had a right to a jury trial, and the lawyer said yes.

“It was the strangest thing I’ve ever heard of,” Korslund said. “I couldn’t see how somebody can have a right to a jury when there’s no potential jail time.”

Though the Bill of Rights in the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to a trial by jury “in all criminal prosecutions,” the U.S. Supreme Court has interpreted that to say the right applies only to “serious” charges, such as those punishable by jail time.

But Virginia state law allows jury trials for “any” appealed traffic infractions.

“That just seems crystal clear,” Korslund said after reading the statute for the first time Wednesday at The Virginian-Pilot’s request. “It’s very surprising to me, but the way I read the statute is that even if somebody runs a stop sign, and they appeal it, they can have a jury trial.”

But Brown said that Martin — the judge presiding over the case — called him the day before trial to say he didn’t believe Kithcart could have a jury trial on an improper driving charge.

The Pilot on Tuesday requested an interview with Martin about his decision not to allow a jury trial in the case. But the judge declined through an assistant to comment.

The Norfolk city attorney’s office also did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request to speak with the lawyer who handled the matter.

During the pretrial phone call, Brown said, Martin told him to forward him any case law to back his jury trial request. The attorney said he forwarded the state statute to the judge.

When Brown and Kithcart showed up for trial the next morning, Martin announced there would be no jury trial and he would be hearing the case. Brown said he and his client sat at the defense table for the hearing but did not participate.

During the proceeding, Brown said, Martin occasionally asked him if he wanted to speak, such as to object to any of the prosecution’s evidence. But Brown declined, saying later he didn’t want the Court of Appeals to think he agreed to the format.

“We just listened,” he said.

Brown is rare among local attorneys in taking traffic cases to juries.

Davina Lyles, the supervising deputy clerk for the Norfolk Circuit Court’s criminal division, said jury trials are exceedingly rare when traffic cases are appealed to the Circuit Court. She said there’s been an occasional jury for some traffic-related misdemeanor appeals — such as DUIs, punishable by a year behind bars — but very few for traffic infractions.

“I can probably count on one hand how often that’s happened in the past maybe 10 years or so,” she said, adding the only ones she remembers were Brown’s.

Costs are likely a consideration for so few defendants opting for jury trials on appeal. Taking a case to a jury can take several hours, or even all day if jury selection is included. The hourly lawyer fees, billed to the clients, can run into thousands — far more than the typical fines for traffic cases.

But Brown said some clients are up for the fight and are willing to pay as a matter of principle.

His aversion to bench trials, he said, began early in his career when the late Circuit Court Judge William F. Rutherford — Norfolk’s former top prosecutor — ruled against his client in a trial for assault on a police officer.

“The guy got convicted, and I said then that I would never put my clients’ fate in a judge’s hand again,” Brown said.

He said he’s taken traffic infractions to juries about “seven or eight times” in his 32-year legal career, including in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

While he’s typically had good success with the practice, Brown said, he lost one in Virginia Beach only three months ago: A 7-member jury found his client guilty of running a stop sign.

But jury trials, he said, “are what I do.”

