Jury trial underway in drug trafficking case

Jan. 19—LIMA — Testimony got underway Tuesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court in the trial of a Columbus man charged with trafficking in cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Jurors were seated shortly before noon in the trial of Kascal Armour, 28, who faces four first-degree felonies and two second-degree felonies among the nine counts against him.

Armour was indicted in September 2020 on first-degree felony counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Each count includes specifications for the use of a firearm, forfeiture of a gun and forfeiture of money in a drug case. Armour was also indicted on two counts of having weapons under disability, felonies of the third degree.

The following month he was indicted on charges of trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin, each second-degree felonies with specifications for the use of a firearm, forfeiture of a gun and forfeiture of money along with possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

The charges all stem from a search warrant executed on July 24 by the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force the Allen County Sheriff's Office SWAT team at a residence at 543 E. Second St., Lima. Drugs, two handguns and approximately $9,000 in U.S. currency were seized during the raid, according to court documents.

In his opening statement to jurors, defense attorney Antony Abboud said the evidence will show that his client "did not commit the offenses with which he is charged."

Abboud elicited testimony from law enforcement members that confirmed Armour's name was not on the search warrant and that he was not the target of three controlled purchases of narcotics by undercover informants at the East Second Street residence.

Members of the Allen County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force were the first witnesses called by prosecutors as the trial began. Each testified that Armour was found inside the Second Street residence during the raid and that he was cooperative with officers who encountered him, lying in a prone position with his hands in plain sight outside a second-floor bedroom.

SWAT team leader Joshua Howbert testified that a bag containing a white powdery substance was found in the nearby bedroom along with handgun and a bag containing "a large sum of cash," but none of the officers said they saw Armour with either a weapon or drugs.

Abboud asked several officers if Kascal's name was on the search warrant for the raid. It was not, they testified after being shown a copy of the warrant. Task force member Sgt. Josh Bayer said Armour was a "known associate" of the two persons who were the target of a narcotic trafficking operation at the East Second Street residence and who were named on the warrant.

Michael Haines, a former task force member and the lead investigator into alleged trafficking at the East Second Street home, testified that on the day before the search warrant was executed a confidential informant told police that a narcotics "supplier" would be present at the home on July 23.

Testimony in the trial will resume Wednesday morning. s