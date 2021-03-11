Jury trials to resume in April

Mar. 11—THOMASVILLE — After a yearlong suspension of jury trials by the Georgia Supreme Court during the COVID-19 pandemic, the high court ordered Tuesday that jury trials will resume in Georgia.

The first trial in the Southern Judicial Circuit will be in late April in Thomasville — the first jury trial in the circuit.

"We're going to begin jury trials, and I think the first trials will be in Thomas County the week of April 26," said Brad Shealy, Southern Judicial Circuit district attorney. "We will be picking up where we left off last year."

Trial week in Lowndes County is scheduled for the next week.

Shealy said juries will be chosen in the safest way possible, adding that experience has been gained with grand juries.

The process will be perfected as trials move along, he said.

The goal, Sealy said, is to pick juries as soon as possible and dismiss prospective jurors not chosen.

The district attorney pointed out plexiglass shields at judges' benches and jury boxes in Thomas County courtrooms.

The first trials will not be highly-complex cases.

The trial of accused murderer Robert Carter has not been scheduled.

"We do not need to get a complex case with a lot of witnesses involved," Shealy said.

Carter is charged in a 21-count indictment with the early July 2018 murder of 70-year-old Thomasville resident Deanna Shirey and attacking and holding hostage a Thomasville woman and an Ochlocknee woman and her family.

Following an intense manhunt by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, Carter was found on Sunday, July 8, 2018, holding onto a log in the Little Ochlockonee River.

Shirey's body was found buried in a shallow grave in the yard at Carter's Colton Avenue residence.

He has been incarcerated at the Thomas County Jail since his capture.

Senior reporter Patti Dozier can be reached at (229) 226-2400, ext. 1820