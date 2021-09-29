Jury trials resume at Holbrook judicial center

Sep. 29—Jury trials have resumed at the Morton J. Holbrook Judicial Center, with jurors reporting for duty in numbers previously seen before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, the Administrative Office of the Courts said jury trials could resume in courtrooms at the discretion of the judge. On Tuesday, Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington was presiding over a jury trial for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones was conducting jury orientation for upcoming October trials.

Jury administrator Connie Richards said about six people scheduled to report for jury orientation Monday were excused for illness. The office received calls from potential jurors concerned about COVID-19, Richards said.

"In the beginning they were very scared to come down here," Richards said after Tuesday morning's jury orientation in Jones' courtroom. "But, it has gotten much better."

The AOC order says jurors can be excused if they are ill, are at increased risk from COVID-19 or have tested positive in the previous 10 days and have not been released from quarantine by a physician or health agency. Jones, who conducted a jury trial last month before COVID case numbers began rising due to the Delta variant, said jurors were not asking to be excused because of the pandemic.

"We don't specifically ask questions about COVID," Jones said. "But we ask enough open-ended questions that could bring that up during the voir dire process."

Jurors and most people in court are required to wear masks, unless taking direct part in trials and hearings. The court also has space to distance people if needed.

If someone had a question about COVID precautions, Jones said she would explain the court's safety measures. Also, "I'd ask what practices you're doing to keep you safe" from the virus, she said.

Jones said she split up her jury pool into two groups, with one group schedule for morning and the other for afternoon, to reduce the number of people in the courtroom. Wethington said the jury pool for the trial underway in his division was comfortable coming in as one group for jury selection.

Jurors are placed under oath so they could be penalized if they lied to get out of jury duty. Jones said there were enough potential jurors reporting for orientation for jurors to not have to sit through multiple trials during the October trial session.

"If we have enough jurors, they will only have to serve for one trial," Jones said.

