Jury trials resume in Madison County without a hitch
Mar. 18—ANDERSON — For the first time in close to five months a jury trial began in Madison County.
As a result of safety concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the county's last jury trial was held in October at the Flagship Enterprise Center.
Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims preceded over this week's trial, which started Monday and ended in a mistrial on Tuesday at the Madison County Government Center.
Last year the Indiana Supreme Court announced that no in-person jury trials could take place during the pandemic and recently said trials could resume this month.
Through protocols approved by the Madison County Health Department, jury selection is taking place at the Anderson City Court, and all the trials will be conducted for the foreseeable future in Madison Circuit Court Division 4.
Court administrator James Hunter said there were four trials last year at the Flagship but as the coronavirus intensified and the county was designed "red" by the state the trials were ended.
"Things went really well," Hunter said of jury selection on Monday. "They're interviewing 30 potential jurors at a time."
He said when jurors are out of the courtroom they are being placed in a hearing room.
"There were no problems," Hunter said. "Everything went pretty smoothly."
Warner-Sims agreed that jury selection went smoothly on Monday.
"There were no hiccups at all," she said of the process.
Division 4 Judge David Happe, the county's chief judge, said there are some changes and that the jurors were seated in the visitors' section of the courtroom.
"Everyone has been very flexible," he said. "Jurors understood they had to wear masks and social distance. There were some concerns that people wouldn't show up, but that wasn't the case."
Happe said it's hoped the regular jury trial format will return by the summer months.
"Right now there is a trial scheduled every week," he said. "The trial schedule has been set a month in advance.
"The focus is on the highest level cases and offenders being housed in the jail," Happe said. "We want to get them out of the jail first."
The trials can be viewed on the Madison County website.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said Judge Sims did a great job of explaining the COVID-19 protocols in the first trial.
"It's always fun to get back into the courtroom," he said. "I did two of the trials at the Flagship.
"We're going to be very busy for several months," Hanna said. "We have done a good job of moving cases through plea agreements."
He said in the coming weeks there will be four murder trials on the calendar.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.