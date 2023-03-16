Jury unable to decide if former KCSO deputy should be executed, or spend life in prison

Mar. 15—A Kern County jury couldn't reach a decision in the retrial of a former Kern County Sheriff's deputy who was sentenced to death in 1988 for killing two prostitutes.

David Keith Rogers, 76, was convicted of killing pregnant Tracie Clark, 15, and Janine Benintende, 21. California Supreme Court judges overturned his death penalty after a key witness reneged on her testimony and remanded his case to be retried in Kern County Superior Court. Rogers' convictions stand, but he could have either been sentenced to die or be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Ultimately, jurors split into two camps: 10 people thought Rogers should die and two people sought for him to serve out his life in prison.

Jurors heard evidence and arguments starting from the end of January until March 7. They've been deliberating for about five days.

This story will be updated.

