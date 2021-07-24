Jury unable to reach verdict in Jeannette drug, gun case

Jul. 23—A Westmoreland County prosecutor will seek to retry a Pittsburgh man on gun and drug charges after a jury was unable to reach a verdict this week.

Prosecutors contend Stefon Wilson, 23, along with other adults and a juvenile, sold heroin and cocaine from a Jeannette home in 2019.

Jurors deliberated more than 14 hours over two days without reaching a verdict. Wilson was charged with 10 counts, including multiple weapons and drug delivery offenses. As a result of the hung jury, Judge Scott Mears late Thursday declared a mistrial.

Assistant District Attorney Jackie Knupp said on Friday the prosecution will retry Wilson.

According to court records, police suspected drug activity in the Pine Street home and, when they searched the residence in September 2019, found heroin and fentanyl with a street value of about $48,000, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and more than $3,300 in cash, including more than $2,300 in Wilson's possession. Three handguns also were found in the home, police said.

The prosecution called four witnesses during the trial.

"Wilson didn't live in the home, but the items were found in the room he was occupying," Knupp said.

Defense attorney Joe Pometto could not be reached for comment.

Knupp said Wilson contended he only arrived at the home the day of the police search.

Wilson will remain in jail on $50,000 bond, the judge ruled.

Wilson originally was to appear at trial with co-defendants Maurice Patrick Williams, 26, of Pittsburgh and Takeya Shantail Woods, 26, of Johnstown. Just before jury selection was to begin Monday, the judge ruled in favor of Wilson's request to have a separate trial.

Wilson's retrial and the drug cases against Williams and Woods are scheduled again before Mears in September.

