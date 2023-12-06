Jury views surveillance video that shows New Kensington slaying

Dec. 5—A group of armed men and teens gathered in the lobby of a New Kensington apartment building and tussled just minutes before 39-year-old Jason Raiford staggered outside and was gunned down, according to video shown to jurors on Tuesday.

During the first day of the murder trial of three men charged with Raiford's homicide, Westmoreland County jurors viewed a series of surveillance camera videos recorded in and around the Valley Royal Court Apartments on July 3, 2022.

Amir Kennedy, 16, of New Kensington, is accused of first-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy and other related offenses. Prosecutors say he repeatedly fired a semiautomatic rifle and hit Raiford with 11 rounds as he ran out of the apartment building.

Elijah Gary, 20, and DaMontae Brooks, 17, also of New Kensington, are on trial accused of second-degree murder and other crimes related to Raiford's death.

Prosecutors say Gary initiated a plot to rob Raiford over an alleged drug debt and sparked the violent confrontation in the apartment building lobby when he attempted to use a weapon — given to him by another defendant — to hit Raiford in the head.

New Kensington detective Paul Manke testified video shows Raiford pick up the weapon after Gary dropped it on the ground just before the men rushed out of the building.

Another camera from atop a neighboring building recorded Kennedy standing in a courtyard, raising the gun to fire several rounds, then moving forward toward Raiford and continuing to shoot.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Jennifer Hammers said Raiford was hit with at least 11 shots, including one that shattered part of his skull. Raiford suffered 10 wounds to his back, she testified.

Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro, in his opening statement to the jury, said the evidence shows Kennedy intended to kill his target.

"It's not just that he shot him numerous times," Ciaramitaro said. "He advances as Mr. Raiford lay prone on the sidewalk and continues to shoot."

He suggested that a group of seven people met up a nearby convenience store prior to the shooting and walked a block to the apartments, where they waited for Raiford to arrive. At least four of the men were armed, prosecutors said, and they intended to enact a plot pushed by Gary to steal money to cover an outstanding debt.

Defense lawyers respond

Kennedy's defense lawyer, Ken Noga, told jurors his client — who was 14 at the time of the shooting — believed he was in danger when he fired the fatal rounds.

"Amir Kennedy has four seconds to make a decision. Mr. Raiford turns, then you see the bullets," Noga said. "This case is not about what happened. Was it a robbery? Did Mr. Kennedy know what Mr. Gary was doing? Fear is a powerful motive."

Prosecutors say Brooks also was armed during the melee. Brooks, along with Gary, are charged as accomplices and participants of a robbery plot that resulted in a killing.

Brooks was 16 at the time of the fatal shooting. According to his lawyer, Andrew Snyder, Brooks fled up a, interior stairway before Raiford was killed.

"My client is nowhere to be found when Mr. Raiford is shot and loses his life," Snyder told the jury.

Gary's defense attorney, Emily Smarto, told jurors that prosecutors will not be able to prove there was a conspiracy to rob and kill Raiford.

"When the shots are fired, he's ducking in a corner," Smarto said. "This is not a person who went there to rob him. My client was that poor sap who happened to be at the wrong place with the wrong people at the wrong time."

Others await trial

Homicide charges are pending against four others: Raquan Carpenter, 20, of Pittsburgh; Avian Molter, 16, of Pittsburgh; Jonathan Felder, 19, of Arnold; and Braedon Dickinson, 16, of New Kensington.

Prosecutors said those four have cooperated with authorities and at least one could be called to testify against the three suspects currently on trial.

The trial resumes Wednesday before Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .