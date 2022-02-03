Jury votes to convict Bluefield man found with 62 fentanyl pills

Feb. 3—PRINCETON — A Mercer County jury has convicted a local man of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, a drug that has been linked to overdoses throughout the region.

David Reasby, 44, of Bluefield was charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled narcotic substance, which was fentanyl, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, who represented the state during the trial.

The case was investigated by the Bluefield Police Department with assistance from the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Cochran said. Reasby was arrested in January 2020.

"It was 62 pills, but they were compressed to look like oxycodone," he recalled. "But when the lab tested them, it wasn't oxycodone. It was fentanyl. Fentanyl is like 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Fentanyl a big problem. Like I told the jury, drug addicts love to take fentanyl right up until it kills them. That's the stuff we're having a lot of trouble with people overdosing and dying."

Years ago, people who tried drugs like marijuana for the first time were not likely to die, but more potent narcotics like fentanyl has made using controlled substances more dangerous, Cochran said.

"Today, it will kill you on your first time. That's the problem with fentanyl. The things that people try for the first time are laced with fentanyl and they don't know it," he said. "They very well could die, so it's a big problem. That's why we're getting after the people who are selling it.

Reasby is facing one to 15 years in prison after the jury found him guilty Tuesday.

"After the verdict, West Virginia Parole Board took Mr. Reasby into custody for violation of parole," Cochran said. "Mr. Reasby has a very significant criminal history with multiple felony convictions. That's not something I could share with the jury in this matter; however, we intend to utilize the recidivism statute to keep him out of Mercer County for as long as the law allows."

"One of the main goals of my office is to do whatever we can within the law to try and slow down the drug epidemic we have here in the county, and this verdict is very helpful in that regard," Cochran said.

Reasby was represented during the trial by attorney Raeann Osborne.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

