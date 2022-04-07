Jury in Whitmer kidnap case asks to see purported bomb evidence as deliberations continue

Courtroom drawing from jury selection of the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping trial in Grand Rapids, Mich., that began Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

The jury in the Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot trial wrapped up deliberations Thursday with no verdict, but asked the judge about some evidence it wants to get a better look at.

The jury presented a note to the court asking if it could see the "evidence about the pennies."

The jurors are referring to the pennies attached to a firework that was set off during a training exercise in Luther on Sept. 13, 2020.

The jurors saw the pennies during trial when an FBI agent testified that the pennies were likely intended to be used as shrapnel, along with staples. These items were found at what the FBI agent described as a post-blast scene, where a mortar launcher, pennies, staples and rubber bands were found spread in a 2–3-foot radius around the detonation zone, the agent said.

Recordings played in the courtroom also captured defendant Barry Croft speaking about how pennies and BBs could be used as shrapnel.

The defendants are accused of plotting to blow up a bridge near Whitmer's vacation house to slow down law enforcement, building explosives, and ordering $4,000 worth of explosives from an undercover agent named Red who would wind up arresting them.

Red is the FBI agent who testified about the pennies, and told the jury that the group's alleged ringleader Adam Fox ordered $4,000 worth of explosives from him.

Former U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, who has been closely following the trial, explained how the pennies are tied to the charges, and how they may help the jury reach a decision.

Three defendants are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, which the judge has defined as anything that can be used to "destroy, injure or kill someone or something, as opposed to something you would use for fun."

Schneider noted that the defense has argued that the defendants were not using any explosives as a weapon, but "just liked blowing things up."

The pennies suggest otherwise, Schneider said.

"Putting pennies or BBs in a bomb would show it's a weapon designed to hurt people," Schneider said.

Lawyers for both the prosecution and the defense had no objections to the jury's request to see the pennies evidence. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker told the jury that the evidence will be ready for the jury once it convenes Friday morning — along with anything else they would like to see.

"You can see anything that's been admitted," Jonker said. "If you want something else or something different ... just let us know."

Four men are on trial for allegedly plotting to kidnap the governor out of anger over her COVID-19 restrictions.

The defendants maintain they never agreed to any kidnap plan, that they were merely engaged in tough talk and fantasy play, and that the FBI hatched the kidnap plan, entrapped them and ran the whole show.

The government has scoffed at the entrapment claim, telling jurors the defendants didn't just talk, but took multiple actions to carry out the alleged kidnap plan, including: twice casing Whitmer's vacation house, building shoot houses to simulate the governor's cottage, inspecting a bridge for a good spot to place explosives, drawing a map of the area, buying night vision goggles and communicating on an encrypted chat to conceal their activities.

On trial are: Adam Fox, 37, of Potterville; Croft, 47, of Bear, Delaware; Brandon Caserta, 33, of Canton, and Daniel Harris, 24, of Lake Orion.

All five are charged with kidnapping conspiracy.

Fox, Croft and Harris are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft and Harris are also charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device, while Harris also has a charge for owning an unregistered short-barrel rifle.

If convicted, all men face up to life in prison.

The jury will resume deliberations on Friday, which marks Day 5 of deliberations in a trial that lasted three weeks.

"We can see you're hard at work," Jonker told the jury before excusing them for the day. "It can be an exhausting way to spend spring break. We appreciate your diligence, your focus."

