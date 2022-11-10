Jury in Wicked Town gang racketeering trial deliberating case involving two decades of West Side violence, including more that a dozen murders

The violence detailed in a Chicago federal courtroom over the past two months has been unrelenting: a shocking onslaught of blood-splattered cars, bodies on sidewalks, morgue photos, and surveillance videos depicting victims as they were shot, trying to army crawl to safety.

But federal prosecutors told a jury this week that as appalling as it may seem, the bloodshed was just the ordinary course of business for the Wicked Town gang, a faction of the Traveling Vice Lords operating on the city’s West Side.

“That’s all Wicked Town does,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan Morrisseysaid in closing arguments Tuesday, recapping more than two decades of shootings, robberies, beatings, and drug dealing allegedly carried out by the gang. “That is who they are.”

Now, after seven weeks of testimony from more than 100 witnesses and three days of closing arguments, the jury on Thursday began deliberating the fates of reputed Wicked Town leader Donald Lee, and one of his alleged “shooters,” Torance Benson.

Lee, 41, and Benson, 31, are each charged with racketeering conspiracy and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in an indictment alleging they participated in a criminal enterprise that has terrorized Chicago’s Austin neighborhood for more than 20 years.

Lee is also charged with two counts of murder in the aid of racketeering, while Benson faces one count of aggravated assault in furtherance of the conspiracy. If convicted, they each could face life in prison.

The jury of six men and six women started deliberating the case at about 10:20 a.m. If there is no verdict Thursday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin told the panel they would return on Monday to resume discussions, since Friday is a court holiday.

Wrapping up his rebuttal argument Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Mitchell said the evidence in the case was complex, but the message was simple: “Donald Lee started out as a shooter for the violent Wicked Town faction and he shot his way to becoming the gang’s chief. And Torance Benson followed in his footsteps.”

Story continues

Attorneys for Lee and Benson, meanwhile, have argued the prosecution’s case is built largely on the testimony of other Wicked Town members who are cooperating with authorities in order to get a break in their own cases. Some of them are killers and admitted liars, while others have been paid by the government both in money and in promises of reduced sentences, according to the defense.

In his closing argument Wednesday, Matthew McQuaid, an attorney for Benson, labeled the parade of flippers the “Mercenaries of Cooperation,” con-artists unmoored from any truth or facts and willing to do or say whatever the government wants to save their own skin.

“They’re not trying to reset the karmic balance of the Earth that they offset with their behavior,” McQuaid said. “They’re buying back their life. It’s purely selfish.”

Among them was Dante Dockett, a longtime Wicked Town associate who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting six people and trying to kill two others over a four-month span. Dockett testified last month that after learning in 2018 that members of his own gang had executed his longtime friend over suspicions he was a snitch, he decided to do the unthinkable — wire up for federal agents and help them solve the crime.

Lee’s attorney, Lisa Wood, said that when Dockett was confronted by inconsistencies in his statements on the witness stand, he just started “making up lies on the spot.”

“Are we really believing Dante Dockett’s trial testimony at this point?” Wood asked. “The serial killer who was doing this all for justice?”

The defense also urged the jury not to get swept up in all the bloody imagery they’ve seen and instead hold prosecutors to their burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

“You can’t be overcome by the graphic violence, the result of the violence and what it does to a human body,” McQuaid said. “Those things are always ugly. It’s intolerable. It shocks the system. But as you sit there and you have to absorb all of this, you have to remain impartial and fair.”

The trial at Dirksen U.S. Courthouse has presented a crash course in the entrenched gang lifestyle that drives so much of the city’s seemingly endless violence, from typical disputes over drug turf to the more recent phenomenon where tit-for-tat disses on social media foster a cycle of retaliation and murder.

The Wicked Town case is one of several racketeering indictments brought in recent years under U.S. Attorney John Lausch. In May, four reputed members of the Goonies, a faction of the Gangster Disciples, are scheduled to go on trial in a string of killings and other shootings in the Englewood neighborhood from 2014 to 2016.

The trial has been subject to tight security, including metal detectors outside the courtroom and a ban on electronics. Several witnesses who failed to appear out of fear of reprisal had to be arrested and brought into court on orders of the judge, records show.

Although both Lee and Benson opted not to testify in their own defense, jurors have still heard their voices.

Prosecutors played Facebook Live videos posted by Benson and other members of Wicked Town standing on the block in their stronghold of Leamington Avenue and Ferdinand Street waving guns and taunting rivals.

“I’m tired of killin’ mother(expletives),” Benson said jokingly on one video played for the jury last week. “I’m taking a break. ... I’m a Christian!”

Also a centerpiece of the trial were hours of wiretapped phone calls and other recorded conversations in which Lee allegedly discussed the gang’s business, from beefs over drug sales to beatings he administered to underlings as punishment for violating the gang’s strict rules against selling guns and cooperating with law enforcement.

Among the last pieces of evidence entered by prosecutors in their case in chief was a video-recorded statement Lee gave shortly after his arrest on a gun charge in 2020, before he knew of the scope of the federal investigation.

In that recording, Lee repeatedly defended Wicked Town and the street code by which he and associates lived, saying it was their only means of survival.

Dressed in a blue T-shirt, red-and-purple pajama bottoms and flip-flops, Lee spoke in a casual tone as he tried to tell the agents that he and his associates were careful only to go after rivals and snitches, who were playing the same dangerous game and deserve what they get.

“Like, that’s why I’m talking to you. I wanted to change your perception of Wicked Town,” said Lee, who was handcuffed to the cinder-block wall of a windowless interrogation room. “Wicked Town, yes, it’s a street gang. But at the same time, we don’t go killing people just to kill them. We out there hurting the right kind of people. No kids, no old lady. You see what I’m saying?”

Lee also riffed on the massive increase in firepower available on the streets, including large-capacity magazines and “switches” that turn ordinary pistols into machine guns capable of firing bursts of up to 40 bullets with a single squeeze of the trigger.

“I remember my first gun was a .38 with a nail in it,” Lee said at one point on the recording. “I had a put a nail in the barrel to keep it standing. Now these mother(expletives) got 40 clips with switches and (expletive). They think it’s a video game, we living in a (expletive) video game. This is ‘Grand Theft Auto.’'

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com