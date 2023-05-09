Juryless rape trials will go ahead despite legal boycott, says Scottish justice secretary

Angela Constance, the justice secretary, addressed Scottish parliament on Tuesday - Kan Jack/Getty Images

Scotland’s justice secretary has insisted plans for juryless rape trials will go ahead despite the scheme facing a national boycott from defence lawyers.

Angela Constance insisted on Tuesday that the SNP plans for a pilot that would see defendants tried by a single judge would go ahead, despite a mounting backlash from the legal profession over the proposals.

Some feminist campaigners have claimed juryless trials are needed because of widespread belief in sexist “rape myths” among the public, which cause them to wrongly acquit predators.

However, criminal lawyers north of the border have insisted there is nothing wrong with the jury system and that plans designed to artificially drive up conviction rates will risk major miscarriages of justice.

Bar associations in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee have vowed to boycott any pilot with more bodies across Scotland rapidly joining the boycott.

However, Ms Constance insisted that the proposals, planned as part of a wider shake-up of the Scottish justice system that would also see the non-proven verdict scrapped, would not be dropped.

“The legal profession is not a homogeneous group, there are a range of voices in the legal establishment,” she said. “I am of course disappointed that some criminal defence lawyers disagree with Lady Dorrian, the second most senior judge in the land, who made a recommendation for a pilot.

“I am determined to proceed in partnership… we are at the very start of a journey and parliament will have to listen to all the voices and views, not just within our legal profession.”

While there is no universal legal right to trial by jury in Scotland, serious cases are currently decided by a jury of 15 people. The maximum sentence for those found guilty of rape is life in jail.

So-called rape myths, which the SNP government claims help explain low conviction rates, include that rape is predominantly carried out by strangers in public places or that victims will always seek to fight off attackers.

However, lawyers have said it is the nature of rape cases, where there are rarely witnesses, that explain low conviction rates when compared to other offences.

Defendants not represented

Ms Constance did not explain how a pilot could proceed without defendants being represented, should lawyers boycott jury-free trials en masse.

She said she would also consult “experts by experience”, who she said were “people who were let down by our legal establishment”.

However, Stuart Murray, vice president of the Scottish Solicitors Bar Association, said there was “huge concern” about the plans.

He accused the SNP government of being “disingenuous” by claiming 80 per cent of trials already take place without a jury, as these relate to mainly minor offences in which a defendant cannot be jailed for more than a year.

“A pilot could otherwise be described as an experiment,” he said. “It [the boycott] is a reaction to a knee-jerk reaction from the Scottish government, a blatant attempt to increase conviction rates.

“The nature of these charges are far more intimate, so it’s not common to have things like CCTV, body-worn footage, extensive witnesses. That in itself is going to lower conviction rates.

“The boycott is spreading, there are now seven or eight [bar associations] that have come out in the last week or so. There are more votes over the next week or so. I have no doubt it will be effectively unanimous.”



