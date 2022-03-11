Jury's sexual misconduct verdict sends man from courtroom to jail

RICHMOND, Ind. — A jury's guilty verdict sent the defendant from a courtroom to the jail.

Joshua Russel Millar, 36, was convicted of Level 4 felony sexual misconduct with a minor on the third day of his Superior Court 1 trial. Millar will wait in jail until his sentencing at 1:30 p.m. April 1.

The Indiana legislature established six years as the advisory sentence for a Level 4 felony conviction. The sentencing range is two to 12 years.

The Richmond Police Department began investigating Millar during June 2018 after a mother contacted authorities about Millar inappropriately touching her 14-year-old daughter, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

During interviews, the accuser described Millar's behavior that authorities described as grooming her to become a victim, the affidavit said. She also described him touching her inappropriately and having sex with her in a Richmond residence.

