Jussie Smollett arrives at Chicago courthouse for jury selection in hate hoax trial

Jussie Smollett, surrounded by family including sister Jurnee, arrived Monday morning at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, where he stands trial for allegedly faking a hate crime in January 2019.

The 39-year-old actor faces six charges of making four false reports to police after being indicted by a grand jury in February 2020.

Smollett, best known for playing musician Jamal Lyon on Fox’s “Empire,” told police that he left home in downtown Chicago to pick up a tuna sandwich when he was attacked by two men who threw a noose around his neck, beat him and yelled racist and homophobic slurs, as well as pro-Trump rhetoric.

Eventually, police alleged that Smollett had orchestrated the entire attack and paid the men, two brothers he allegedly knew through “Empire,” to participate.

Prosecutors say they found checks written from Smollett to the brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who also told police that the incident was fabricated.

Smollett was allegedly upset about his pay on “Empire” and was trying to gain attention.

Amid a whirlwind of speculation, Smollett was charged in March 2019 with 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct, but the charges were abruptly dropped weeks later.

In February 2020, a grand jury again indicted Smollett for making false reports, the same charges he faces in the trial beginning Monday.