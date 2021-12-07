Jussie Smollett asks white prosecutor not to say N-word ‘out of respect for every African American’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ny Magee
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

He used the slur while quoting messages the actor sent to the Osundairo brothers

Empire actor Jussie Smollett took the stand in his own defense for a second time on Tuesday morning, and during cross-examination, he stopped special prosecutor Dan Webb from repeatedly using the N-word.

Webb, who is white, used the slur while quoting messages Smollett sent to the Osundairo brothers on the day of the alleged attack in 2019.

“Can you spell or say the n-word out of respect for every African American in this room? You’ve been saying that word a lot,” Jussie said in court, TMZ reports.

Webb then asked Jussie to read the messages himself, which he did at his trial on charges of staging a racist, anti-gay attack and lying to Chicago police about it.

As reported by The Associated Press, defense attorneys suggested that the prosecution’s star witnesses, the Osundairo brothers, Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo – who are Black, targeted Smollett and staged the hoax because they were motivated by money. The defense team argued that after the brothers were interrogated by Chicago police, they demanded $1M each from Smollett to not testify against him at trial.

Actor Jussie Smollett Continues His Testimony In Hate Crime Trial In Chicago
Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Courts Building for day six of his trial on December 7, 2021. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Smollett testified this week that he and Abimbola Osundairo met at a club in 2017. Over time, the two would get together and smoke week and visit a bathhouse, where Smollett said they masturbated each other.

Osundairo testified last week that he and Smollett did not have a sexual relationship.

Webb argued that Smollett was the mastermind behind the racist, anti-gay alleged attack in January 2019 when the openly gay actor/singer told police he was victimized by two men who wearing MAGA hats and yelling racial and homophobic slurs.

“Did you think by saying that the people that attacked you were white, it would lend credibility to a fake hate crime?” Webb asked, as reported by The Daily Beast.

Smollett replied: “You’d have to ask someone that did a fake hate crime.”

Prosecutors say Smollett staged the attack because he was unhappy with the studio’s response to threatening mail he received while working on Empire, theGrio reported. The Osundairo brothers claim he paid them $3,500 to pose as his attackers.

Per The AP, Smollett has pleaded not guilty to six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making a false police report about the alleged attack — one count for each time he gave a report — to three different officers. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years. If convicted, Smollett could avoid prison and instead be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service, according to the report.

Smollett said after news of his hate crime attack broke, he hated the attention.

Jussie Smollett thegrio.com
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 24: Actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on February 24, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Smollett pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct in a new criminal case connected to allegations he staged a hate crime on himself. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

“I’ve lost my livelihood,” he testified.

Smollett has maintained his innocence throughout.

The defense rested its case Tuesday. Closing statements are set to take place on Wednesday.

This article contains additional reporting from The Associated Press.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Jussie Smollett asks white prosecutor not to say N-word ‘out of respect for every African American’ appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jussie Smollett Gets Punchy as He’s Grilled on the Stand

    Kamil Krzaczynski/GettyActor Jussie Smollett took the stand in his own defense for a second time on Tuesday morning, pushing back during a heated cross-examination in which a special prosecutor suggested he had identified one of his alleged attackers as white because it would make his story more believable.Special prosecutor Daniel Webb, who has insisted that Smollett concocted a racist, anti-gay hate crime against himself in January 2019, suggested that the former Empire actor had weaponized ra

  • Jussie Smollett denies staging attack during contentious cross-examination: Reports

    Jussie Smollett testified in his own defense for the second day as the former "Empire" star's trial concludes this week.

  • Jussie Smollett testifies in his own defense

    Jussie Smollett took the stand nearly three years after he first reported that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack, telling the jury “there was no hoax.” Smollett is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly faking the attack and lying to police.

  • After Chicago activist is barred from courthouse during Smollett trial, judge issues statement saying he didn’t intend to ban anyone

    A Chicago activist and writer was barred from the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse for two days during the Jussie Smollett trial last week. The judge issued a statement late Friday evening within an hour of a Tribune report that activist and rap artist Bella BAHHS (Black Ancestors Here Healing Society) had been told Tuesday she was not allowed inside the courtroom or the courthouse. Cook ...

  • Chris Cuomo's book pulled from publication after CNN firing, accusation of sexual harassment

    Chris Cuomo continues to face fallout days after he was accused of sexual harassment and suspended then fired from CNN for helping his brother.

  • A San Francisco restaurant refused to serve on-duty police officers. The backlash was swift

    It took the restaurant three days to apologize amid a social media firestorm.

  • Man arrested in daylong standoff in North Lubbock facing federal charges

    Gene Garcia Solis faces a federal count of interstate threatening communications after allegedly shooting at Lubbock police officers.

  • Nucor looks to six states, including the Carolinas, for site of new $350M mill

    CEO Leon Topalian says that Nucor is not building simply to grow its capacity but also to expand its geographic reach and improve service to its markets.

  • Jussie Smollett trial: Actor also fighting battle in the court of public opinion

    Outside the courtroom where former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is fighting charges accusing him of lying to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist attack, his publicist has introduced a roster of supporters to the assembled TV cameras.

  • Tuesday evening UK news briefing: Why prosecutors are targeting the mystery of Ghislaine Maxwell's wealth

    Ghislaine Maxwell trial | Mystery has always surrounded the source of Ghislaine Maxwell's vast wealth. But why have her financial dealings been dragged through a sex abuse trial? Josie Ensor and Jamie Johnson look at why prosecutors are targeting the mystery of Ms Maxwell's fortune, although she claims to have less than $1 million in the bank. It comes after previously-unseen pictures, submitted to the trial, above, show new details from inside the Palm Beach home where Jeffrey Epstein's victims

  • Meet the astronauts NASA might send to Mars

    A SpaceX flight surgeon and an elite track cyclist are among the new class of 10 astronaut candidates, NASA announced on Monday.Why it matters: "These NASA astronauts will plan, train and fly missions to the International Space Station and to the Moon under Artemis, and eventually onto Mars," Vanessa Wyche, the director of NASA's Johnson Space Center, said during an event announcing the new astronaut candidates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it wor

  • Biden urges Putin to seek diplomacy, not war, with Ukraine

    President Biden spoke Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him during a videoconference to not invade Ukraine.

  • American CEO Parker becomes latest airline chief to exit

    American Airlines CEO Doug Parker will retire in March and be replaced by its current president, Robert Isom, as the airline seeks to rebuild after massive losses caused by the pandemic. Parker, 60, has led Texas-based American since late 2013, when he engineered a merger with smaller US Airways. Isom, 58, has been the heir apparent since becoming American's president in 2016 after Scott Kirby was forced out and joined United Airlines, where he now serves as the CEO.

  • ‘You Don’t Belong Here’: Son Charged With Assault After Mom Calls Cops on Black Worker

    YouTubeA man accused of racially profiling a Black worker in a Tennessee parking garage with his white mom has been charged with assault after a video of the altercation went viral on social media, the Nashville Metro police said.According to an arrest warrant filed Dec. 2, Edward Brennan took a swing at Johnny Martinez, who was checking cars for parking permits in the Nashville garage, after his mom called the police because Martinez refused to show them identification. “A reasonable person wou

  • Man ‘Executed’ His Ex-Girlfriend On Thanksgiving While She Was On Date With Another Man, Prosecutors Allege

    An Illinois man has been accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend on Thanksgiving while she was on a date with another man. Robert “Bobby” J. Tarr, 48, is now facing three counts of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Leslie Reeves—who had taught self-defense courses in the community and was an outspoken advocate against domestic violence. Tarr is also facing one count of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Christopher J. Smith, 48, who had been on

  • Jussie Smollett Got Totally Nailed in His Cross-Examination

    REUTERSAfter Jussie Smollett spilled all the tea he could on Monday, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb put the focus back on the attack on the Empire star that the actor allegedly staged in a brutal cross examination on Tuesday.Webb, a lawyer’s lawyer who nailed corrupt judges and cops when he served as the U.S. attorney for the district including Chicago and who prosecuted Ronald Reagan’s national security adviser and deposed the president as special counsel in the Iran-Contra affair, shifted the foc

  • Ex-Missouri police chief granted probation in beating of man who tried to drown baby

    Greg Hallgrimson, the former police chief of Greenwood, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of a man who tried to drown his own infant daughter in an icy pond.

  • Millions of dollars of stolen goods recovered in ‘organized retail crime’ bust, AG says

    Millions of dollars of stolen goods recovered in bust, AG says. ‘First major bust’ of statewide task force came after man arrested on gun charge.

  • Police arrest three teenagers in 'bait car' sting near Ohio State campus

    The Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up in a so-called "bait car" operation Friday in the University District.

  • RI Correctional Officer accused of having sex with inmates

    Justin M. Toye, 36, was arrested Sunday after an investigation by the Office of Internal Affairs and the Rhode Island State Police.