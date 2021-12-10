Jussie Smollett’s conviction for orchestrating and reporting a phony hate crime punctuates actor’s sudden downfall

CHICAGO — Jussie Smollett’s star was rising fast three years ago, with his hit show “Empire” leading the ratings and providing him groundbreaking opportunities to portray a gay, Black entertainer in a country still struggling with issues of race and sexuality.

All that began crashing down in January 2019, when Smollett reported he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack on a frigid night in downtown Chicago, only to later be charged with making the whole thing up.

On Thursday, a Cook County jury completed Smollett’s downfall, convicting the actor on five out of six felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police about the purported attack, which prosecutors said was carried out by two brothers Smollett hired to do the job.

The jury’s guilty verdict, which was announced in Judge James Linn’s courtroom after more than nine hours of deliberation, marked a dramatic end to a story that has captivated Chicago and made worldwide headlines. Prosecutors said Smollett orchestrated the attack to boost himself with his show, which has since been canceled, and force its leaders to take his security concerns more seriously.

Before the verdict was read, Smollett stood in court and straightened his tie as he waited for the judge to take the bench. He remained stoic as the forewoman read the verdict, standing at the defense table with his attorneys in a dark gray suit and his hands folded in front of him.

Linn did not order Smollett into custody pending sentencing; his next court date was set for Jan. 27, at which time attorneys are expected to discuss scheduling matters.

Smollett did not comment to reporters after the verdict, walking briskly with his entourage past a wall of television news cameras in the lobby of Leighton Criminal Court Building. He ignored questions shouted at him as he ducked into a black SUV that drove off down California Avenue.

Smollett was convicted of the five counts that alleged he lied to police on Jan. 29, 2019 — the day of the purported attack. The sixth count, on which Smollett was acquitted, alleged that he lied to Chicago Police Detective Robert Graves more than two weeks later, on Feb. 14.

Smollett told police he was walking near his Streeterville home around 2 a.m. when he heard someone yell racial and homophobic slurs and reference “MAGA” — then-President Donald Trump’s slogan. He was beaten, a rope was put around his neck, and bleach was poured on him, he said.

Graves testified on the third day of Smollett’s trial that Smollett came in for an interview after Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, whom Smollett is accused of recruiting to help carry out the hoax, were already in custody.

Graves said he suspected Smollett of changing his story to describe his attacker as “pale-skinned” rather than white, and he quoted Smollett as saying his attackers could not be the Osundairos because they are “Black as sin” — a line that Smollett, during his time on the witness stand, strenuously denied ever having said.

Olabinjo Osundairo watched the reading of the verdict Thursday from an overflow room four floors below Linn’s courtroom. He held hands with his girlfriend and nodded slightly upon hearing the outcome.

He addressed the media shortly afterward, but barely long enough to wish his brother luck in an out-of-town boxing match.

“Nigerian American lives matter,” he said, flashing a quick grin and pumping his fist.

His lawyer, Gloria Schmidt, addressed Smollett directly, saying, “You are still your mother’s child” and will be loved and supported by his family and fans, but implored him to “just come clean.”

“Humans are forgiving. People will forgive you,” she said. “But it’s time to cut the act.”

Special prosecutor Dan Webb told reporters after the verdict that Smollett’s charges, while low-level felonies, were “not insignificant.”

“For him to fake a hate crime, fake it and then cause the Police Department to spend enormous efforts ... I thought it was serious criminal misconduct that needed to be approached and have a public trial about it,” Webb said.

And Smollett “compounded his wrongdoing” by lying to jurors during his time on the stand, Webb said, adding the actor had insulted jurors’ intelligence with his story and testimony.

Webb would not predict what affect Smollett’s allegedly false testimony would have on the case going forward but said it was definitely something he intended to bring up at sentencing.

The actor’s lawyer, Nenye Uche, said after the verdict that his client maintains his innocence and vowed to appeal, saying if he had to list all the appealable issues in the case “we would be here for 10 hours.”

Smollett, he said, “is a human being but he’s holding up strong.”

“Of course he’s disappointed,” Uche said of Smollett, “but he believes 100% that we will win on appeal.”

Smollett faces up to three years in prison, though with no major prior criminal record it is far more likely he would receive a lighter sentence, including possible probation.

The verdict closes one chapter in the strange and convoluted Smollett saga, which became a culture-war flash point and captured international news attention for months after the story first broke in early 2019.

The trial was certainly the highest-profile low-level felony case to hit the courthouse in decades, or perhaps ever. Reporters and spectators jockeyed for limited space in the courtroom, speculation boiled over on social media, and ultimately Linn arranged for proceedings to be livestreamed to an overflow room a few floors down.

In its deliberations, the jury of six men and six women had to weigh wildly contradictory testimony from the key witnesses on either side. For the prosecution, the Osundairo brothers, who said under oath that Smollett recruited them and paid them to carry out the fake hate crime. And for the defense, Smollett himself, who adamantly insisted that he was a real victim of a real hate crime.

Both sides had different explanations for the evidence jurors saw. The surveillance footage of Smollett’s car driving around town, prosecutors said, proved the brothers’ story that they were doing a “dry run” to scope out the area of the fake attack. Smollett said no, they were merely driving and smoking weed.

The $3,500 check for a training program was in fact a winking payment for the attack, the Osundairos said. But Smollett was insistent: It was actually payment for a workout and nutrition plan, and it was in line with what he had paid previous trainers.

The now-infamous text from Smollett to Abimbola Osundairo requesting help “on the low” was an overture toward recruiting the brothers for the attack, prosecutors said. Smollett, however, said he merely wanted to ask Osundairo to get him an herbal steroid while he was in Nigeria.

In closing arguments, Uche said the brothers had motive to carry out a real attack on the actor. Olabinjo Osundairo may have done so out of homophobia, and Abimbola Osundairo may have been a self-loathing gay man, Uche said. The brothers also might have wanted Smollett to hire them as security, he said.

But, prosecutors argued, Smollett’s version of events simply didn’t add up. And Smollett not only committed a crime by falsely reporting a hate crime, what he did was “just plain wrong” to denigrate something as serious as a hate crime.

In his closing, Webb said it was particularly egregious for Smollett to make sure his plan “had words and symbols” emblematic of this country’s racist past — including a noose and the use of the N-word.

The trial came after three years of international media spotlight that saw the case spiral into a tangle of rumors, competing lawsuits, a special prosecutor’s investigation, and a political crisis for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

The state’s attorney’s office said in statement Thursday evening that “While the case has garnered a lot of attention, we hope as a county we can move forward.”

“At the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office we will continue to focus on the important work of this office, prioritizing and prosecuting violent crime,” the statement read.

Foxx’s office brought charges against Smollett in February 2019, at the height of attention and speculation over whether Smollett in fact executed a hoax.

Foxx, for her part, had informally “recused” herself before Smollett was formally charged. The office gave a public statement saying it was because of her communications with a Smollett relative, now known to be his sister Jurnee. In text messages released after public records requests, Foxx herself called that statement “bull----,” telling an aide that she actually withdrew because of false rumors that she was related to Smollett.

Nevertheless, Foxx transferred responsibility to her top deputy, Joseph Magats, a move that would have immense repercussions in the following months.

Behind the scenes, prosecutors worked out a deal: Smollett would do community service and agree to forfeit his bond money to the city. Not long afterward, prosecutors dropped the charges at an unannounced “emergency” hearing. The move allowed both sides to claim victory but gave little public clarity about whether Smollett was being exonerated or punished. As he departed the courthouse Smollett thanked “the state of Illinois” for “attempting to do what’s right.”

Backlash was swift and unforgiving. Then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel called it “a whitewash of justice,” fuming at reporters that, “From top to bottom, this is not on the level.”

As the case caught fire, prosecutors gave conflicting accounts of why the charges were dropped. That, plus the secrecy surrounding the hearing itself, created fertile ground for conspiracy theories and confusion.

Foxx’s political opponents used the uproar over Smollett as an opening for further attacks on her, culminating in a protest outside her office that was reportedly attended by members of the Proud Boys. In response, Foxx supporters claimed that the criticism was motivated by an impulse to bring down a Black female progressive.

Ultimately, a Cook County judge determined that the way Foxx handled her “informal” recusal tainted the case from the beginning. The judge appointed Webb as special prosecutor with a two-pronged mandate: to investigate whether police or prosecutors had engaged in any wrongdoing, and determine whether Smollett should once again be charged.

Webb convened a special grand jury that indicted Smollett yet again in February 2020. And a few months later, his team released a summary of its investigation into prosecutors’ conduct.

The full report about prosecutors’ conduct is still under seal. Not even Smollett’s defense attorneys have had access to it. But a summary was released stating that, while prosecutors’ conduct was not apparently swayed by clout and did not rise to the level of criminality, they operated in a confusing gray area, and misled the public repeatedly about developments in the Smollett case.

In his comments to reporters after Thursday’s verdict, Webb stayed away from directly criticizing Foxx or her office, but said he felt it was important for the evidence against Smollett to finally be aired in a public courtroom.

“I took this case because I actually thought if it was true that he lied to the Chicago Police Department about something like a hate crime, when we’ve got all these social issues in our country ... I thought that was bad conduct,” Webb said. “I thought it was serious criminal misconduct that needed to be approached and have a public trial about it.”

When Smollett’s attorney Uche addressed the panel, he said the prosecution’s case was riddled with “doubts” and built on the testimony of two brothers who are criminals and “certified liars.”

Uche also questioned why Smollett would instruct his attackers to wear pro-Trump hats and yell slogans like, “This is MAGA country!”

“He’s dumb enough to go into Obama’s city and pretend there’s Trump supporters running around with MAGA hats?” he said. “Give me a break.”

