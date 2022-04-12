Jussie Smollett drops song after release from custody for hoax hate crime: ‘Channeling these thoughts the best way I know how’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shanzeh Ahmad, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jussie Smollett
    Jussie Smollett
    American actor

Less than a month after being released from custody, Jussie Smollett released a song saying in an Instagram post Friday he was “channeling these thoughts the best way I know how.”

Smollett walked out of custody in March after two appeals court judges agreed his 150-day jail sentence should be put on hold pending his appeal.

The song, “Thank You God,” is available on Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify and more, and Smollett said in his caption 100% of the proceeds will go to nonprofits Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Illinois Innocence Project and STB Safety.

Lyrics include:

“Some people searching for fame. Some people chasing that clout. Just remember this. This ain’t that situation. You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation? Just simply to look like a victim, like it’s something fun. Y’all better look at someone else. You got the wrong one.”

His words are an apparent reference to his case, when Smollett allegedly lied to police three years ago after staging a phony hate crime attack on himself in downtown Chicago. Smollett, who maintains his innocence, was convicted by a jury late last year on low-level felony charges and sentenced earlier in March.

The actor still must serve his 30-month probation term while his case makes its way through the higher courts, and he is still on the hook to pay more than $120,000 in restitution, according to his legal team.

Recommended Stories

  • Wichita man sentenced for shooting homeless people he thought were drug cartel hit men

    In calls to his daughter, 911 dispatch and a local television news station, Solomon confessed to shooting the pair, whom he believed were members of what he described as “the Wichita Cartel,” according to court records.

  • EXPLAINER: How to investigate alleged chemical attacks

    Ukraine said Tuesday it is investigating a claim that a poisonous substance was dropped on the besieged city of Mariupol. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said it was possible that phosphorus munitions — which cause horrendous burns but are not classed as chemical weapons — had been used. The global chemical weapons watchdog said Tuesday it is “concerned by the recent unconfirmed report of chemical weapons use in Mariupol” and is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine.

  • Gary Brown, former NFL running back who coached at Wisconsin in 2021, dies at age 52

    Gary Brown, who also played and coached in the NFL, helped Wisconsin freshman Braelon Allen develop into one of the best running backs in the Big Ten.

  • The Rush: LeBron says he’ll let front office do its thing, but do we believe him?

    The 2022 WNBA Draft is in the books and Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard went No. 1 overall to the Atlanta Dream a week after the team traded two picks to the Washington Mystics for the first overall selection. Fifth overall pick Nyara Sabally joined the New York Liberty and games against the Dallas Wings are about to be intense because that’s where Nyara’s sister, Satou, makes her living. Over in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Frank Vogel, and LeBron James said he loves playing with Russell Westbrook, but won’t get involved in front office decisions regarding the point guard. PLUS: The NBA fashion scene is runner up, based on the WNBA Draft Day fits!

  • Husel trial updates: Jury deliberations begin after judge denies defense mistrial motion

    Here is the latest update from the trial of former doctor William Husel, charged with 14 counts of murder in the deaths of patients under his care.

  • Louisiana House panel advances bill to end permit requirement to carry concealed gun

    Will Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards veto a "constitutional carry" gun bill if it passes the Legislature? Here's what we know.

  • Texans should avoid NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu at No. 3 overall

    The Houston Texans should think carefully and take a hard pass on selecting NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu at No. 3 overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

  • Legal Analyst Says Sentence In Jussie Smollett Case Was Too Light

    In January 2019, actor Jussie Smollett told police in Chicago that he had been the victim of a hate crime. The actor claimed that two men shouted slurs at him, dumped a chemical substance on him, and tied a noose around his neck. In February 2019, police charged Smollett with filing a false police report, alleging that he had staged the assault. Smollett vehemently denied the allegations. Then in March 2019, all charges against Smollett were dropped after he agreed to forfeit a $10,000 bond payment and carry out community service. In February 2020, a special prosecutor assigned to investigate how the case was handled, charged Smollett with six new counts of lying to police. Jussie Smollett was convicted in December 2021 on five counts of felony disorderly conduct. In March 2022, he was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months probation, and ordered to pay restitution to the city of Chicago. After spending six days behind bars, an appeals court ordered him to be released after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000. Legal analyst and professor Laura Rene McNeal says she thinks that because the Chicago P.D. spent time and resources looking into false claims when they could have been investigating actual criminal activity, Smollett’s sentence was too light. “I thought, because of the resources that were used, and the fact that he used his public figure status, [it] really was egregious,” she says. McNeal also says she believes that Smollett’s actions could hurt the real victims of hate crimes in the future. On Monday’s episode, “The Sentencing Of Jussie Smollett: Justified?” Dr. Phil talks to a panel of legal and civil rights experts about the actor’s conviction and sentencing, his upcoming appeal, and the potentially far-reaching implications of the case. And later, Scott Rouse, Chase Hughes, Greg Hartley, and Mark Bowden, also known as The Behavior Panel, weigh in on Smollett’s body language in court. Then, in the second half of Monday’s episode, “The Oscar Slap: The Aftermath Of Explosive Anger,” Dr. Phil and his guests explore what happened the night actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards broadcast. Check your local listing for air times. WATCH: Dr. Phil Reveals What Bothers Him About The Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscar Night Slap TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Biden, Democrats face a growing political headache as immigration clash intensifies

    President Joe Biden won the White House while chastising his predecessor’s border policies as inhumane and out of step with American values.

  • Chicago Bulls will face the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks beginning Sunday in the 1st round of the NBA playoffs

    The Chicago Bulls will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, staying close to home to begin their first postseason appearance in five years. The best-of-seven series will start Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Game time and TV coverage are undetermined. The Bulls (46-36) — who completed the regular season Sunday night with a 124-120 victory over the Minnesota ...

  • At Least 16 People Were Injured In A Shooting At A Brooklyn Subway Station During Morning Rush Hour

    Police are searching for the suspect who released a gas canister inside a train car before shooting 10 people. Warning: This story contains graphic images.View Entire Post ›

  • Transit Police: ‘No evidence’ MBTA is a potential target

    The Transit Police Department has increased the number of uniformed officers on the system and deployed additional Explosive Detection K9 teams to perform protective sweeps.

  • What we know about the 'I-65 Killer,' also known as the 'Days Inn Killer'

    At least three homicides that took place in the late 1980s are suspected to be the work of one serial killer.

  • OKC Thunder news: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranked 10th in ESPN’s Top 25 under 25 power rankings

    Is SGA being ranked 10th for the best players who are under 25 years old too high, too low or just right?

  • This Super Bowl QB was a No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. He’ll speak at Boise fundraiser

    An Idaho Youth Sports Commission dinner and auction will feature a former New England Patriots and Washington State star.

  • Two from Fayetteville killed in Sampson County wreck after law enforcement chase

    According to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Leona Heyward, 24, and Ryan Squires, 34, died in the pursuit that began shortly after 6 p.m.

  • Thousands of COVID-19 treatments sit unused in Michigan. Doctors aren't prescribing them

    Michigan's top doctor: Thousands of doses of COVID-19 therapeutics and preventive treatments sit unused because doctors aren't prescribing them.

  • Titans met with Western Kentucky EDGE DeAngelo Malone in pre-draft visit

    The Titans are doing their due diligence on edge rushers ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

  • Game 1 of Sixers vs. Raptors start time and date has been announced

    The start date and time for Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors series has been set.

  • 'Merciless' husband strangled wife to death after she ended their marriage

    Russell Marsh killed Jade Marsh in her home as their four sons were asleep in Shotton, North Wales, a week after she ended the relationship.