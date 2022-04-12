Jussie Smollett drops song after release from custody for hoax hate crime: ‘Channeling these thoughts the best way I know how’

Less than a month after being released from custody, Jussie Smollett released a song saying in an Instagram post Friday he was “channeling these thoughts the best way I know how.”

Smollett walked out of custody in March after two appeals court judges agreed his 150-day jail sentence should be put on hold pending his appeal.

The song, “Thank You God,” is available on Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify and more, and Smollett said in his caption 100% of the proceeds will go to nonprofits Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Illinois Innocence Project and STB Safety.

Lyrics include:

“Some people searching for fame. Some people chasing that clout. Just remember this. This ain’t that situation. You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation? Just simply to look like a victim, like it’s something fun. Y’all better look at someone else. You got the wrong one.”

His words are an apparent reference to his case, when Smollett allegedly lied to police three years ago after staging a phony hate crime attack on himself in downtown Chicago. Smollett, who maintains his innocence, was convicted by a jury late last year on low-level felony charges and sentenced earlier in March.

The actor still must serve his 30-month probation term while his case makes its way through the higher courts, and he is still on the hook to pay more than $120,000 in restitution, according to his legal team.