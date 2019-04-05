Jussie Smollett fallout: Suburban Chicago police chiefs call on prosecutor Kim Foxx to resign

A group of suburban Chicago police chiefs as well as the Chicago police union on Thursday called on Kim Foxx, the Chicago-area prosecutor whose office abruptly dropped charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, to immediately resign from her position.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, second from left, watches as Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham speaks to reporters during a protest against Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx outside the county administration building on April 1, 2019 in Chicago.

CHICAGO — A group of suburban police chiefs as well as the police union on Thursday called on Kim Foxx, the prosecutor whose office abruptly dropped charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, to immediately resign.

The heads of three suburban Chicago police chiefs’ associations, which represent dozens of chiefs throughout the area, said they took “no confidence” votes against Foxx this week.

All three organizations voted for Foxx, who as Cook County State’s Attorney oversees prosecutions in the city of Chicago and inner ring suburbs, to resign.

About 30 suburban police chiefs announced the associations' call for Foxx to step down at an news conference organized by the union.

Kevin Graham, the Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police’s president, said that the Smollett case was the last straw in a long list of grievances that members of the city’s 13,000 officer police force have had with how Foxx has carried out her duties since being elected in 2016.

He cited officers’ frustration that Foxx was too frequently allowing suspects who allegedly assaulted police officers to be let go without being charged.

“This didn’t start with Jussie Smollett,” Graham said. “This started when we wanted to try and make sure that when officers received a battery in the performance of their duties that the felony charges would be placed. And we continually had problems getting those charges approved.”

In a statement, Foxx dismissed the police chiefs call for her step down.

“I was elected by the people of Cook County to pursue community safety, prevent harm, and uphold the values of fairness and equal justice,” Foxx said. “I’m proud of my record in doing that, and I plan to do so through the end of my term and, if the people so will it, into the future.”

The prosecutor has faced scrutiny since her office announced March 26 that they were dropping charges against Smollett, less than three weeks after he had been indicted for disorderly conduct for filing a police. Smollett agreed to forfeit $10,000 to the city that he put up in bond money to secure his release after his arrest.

Smollett, who is black and gay, allegedly hired two brothers to stage an assault on him and make it look like a hate crime, police and prosecutors say. The actor told investigators that his attackers yelled homophobic and racist slurs at him as well as screamed “This is MAGA country,” a reference to President Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan.

Police spent about $130,000 in officer overtime as they investigated the Jan. 29 alleged assault before they said they learned that the actor had paid the brothers — men he knew from the “Empire” set — to stage the attack.

The city of Chicago’s law department on Thursday said it was drafting a civil lawsuit against the actor to recoup the money. City officials announced the lawsuit a week after sending Smollett's team a demand letter to reimburse Chicago for the overtime fees.

"Mr. Smollett has refused to reimburse the City of Chicago for the cost of police overtime spent investigating his false police report on January 29, 2019," Bill McCaffrey, a spokesman for Chicago's law department, said in a statement.

He added that the city the would pursue the "full measure of damages allowed under the ordinance," which is triple the the amount they are trying to claw back.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who heads Chicago’s 13,000-officer department, was critical of Foxx and her office for dropping a 16-count indictment against Smollett for filing a false police report. He said that Foxx and her aides did not forewarn him or his aides that they were dropping the charges.