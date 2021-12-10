Jussie Smollett found guilty of staging attack: Actor to appeal verdict

Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty on Thursday of making a false report to Chicago police that he was the victim of a hate crime in January 2019, per the Washington Post.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: The 39-year-old former "Empire" star, who is Black and gay, reported to police that he was the victim of a hate crime when two men violently attacked him. Prosecutors accused him of orchestrating a hoax attack on himself. An attorney for Smollett said after the verdict he's "100% innocent" and would file an appeal, per AP.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.