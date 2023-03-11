Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax gets docuseries treatment

The five-part series titled “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax,” is set to premiere on Fox Nation on Monday, March 13.

New details about Jussie Smollett’s 2019 hate crime hoax will be revealed in an upcoming docuseries from Fox Nation.

The five-part series titled “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax,” featuring sit-down interviews with the brothers hired to stage the crime, is set to premiere on the streaming platform Monday, March 13, according to Deadline.

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Monday Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Marton File)

“Anatomy of a Hoax takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture and politics,” said John Finley, executive vice president of Fox Nation, per the report.

Brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who Chicago police identified as the “assailants” Smollett hired in 2019, have reportedly remained silent about their roles in the hoax crime until now, per Deadline.

“We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time,” Finley said.

Smollett, the former star of Fox’s drama series “Empire,” was in 2021 found guilty by a jury in Chicago of orchestrating and lying about two masked men physically attacking him in January 2019, as previously reported by theGrio.

Smollett told police that his attackers yelled racist and homophobic remarks, poured bleach on him and tied a noose around his neck.

Per Fox Nation, the upcoming docuseries “will chronicle the behind the scenes maneuvering and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shockwaves through Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations.”

As billed by the streamer, “the Osundairo brothers will unravel the details from the planning of the fake crime, its execution and all that ensued in the aftermath.”

Smollett was convicted and sentenced to 30 months felony probation and 150 days in jail. After serving just six days, the actor was released on $150,000 bond while he appeals.

Smollett was additionally ordered to pay a $120,106 restitution fee and $25,000 fine to the city of Chicago.

According to Yahoo News, legal representatives for Smollett this month appealed to Illinois 1st District Appellate Court for a retrial with a new judge.

