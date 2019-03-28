Jussie Smollett: How did prosecutors go from indictment to wrist slap?

CHICAGO – The surprise decision by prosecutors to drop charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett shocked the legal and law enforcement community.

In Chicago, it’s not unusual for a criminal case to take years to wind its way through the court system. Legal experts said it was stunning to see the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office go from unsealing a grand jury indictment to dropping charges against Smollett in a matter of weeks.

Did prosecutors not have enough evidence to make their case?

Prosecutors maintained that they stood behind the police investigation that found Smollett paid two brothers, Abel and Ola Osundairo, $3,500 to stage an attack that made it look like the actor was the victim of an assault by homophobic, racist assailants.

The decision to drop the charges was simply a “just disposition and appropriate resolution” to the case, prosecutors said.

Police laid out in detail how they used police video, private security cameras and rideshare records to identify the Osundairos as the assailants in the attack.

The brothers, who worked on the set of “Empire,” were arrested 15 days after the incident upon returning to Chicago from an overseas trip.

They initially resisted cooperating with police. But on the cusp of being charged for the assault, the brothers told police Smollett, 36, who is black and gay, paid them to stage the attack in hopes of boosting his profile and salary.

In addition to the brothers’ statements, police said they collected bank records and reviewed text messages between Smollett and the brothers to solidify the case.

Actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. More

Prosecutors agreed to seal records in the case. Is that unusual?

Legal experts said it’s hardly unusual for prosecutors to agree to seal court records for someone with Smollett’s limited criminal history. (Smollett pleaded no contest in 2008 to a charge of giving police false information after a DUI arrest in Los Angeles a year earlier. Smollett gave officers his brother’s name, according to The Associated Press.)

The decision to seal the records in this case raised questions about whether Smollett benefited from his celebrity or if prosecutors tried to keep certain information out of the public eye.

Cheryl Bader, associate professor at Fordham Law School, said the lack of clarity from prosecutors on the decision is curious.

“I am assuming the prosecution discovered a significant blow to the credibility of prosecution's witnesses or to the integrity of the police investigation to justify this drastic turnaround,” Bader said. “Interestingly, they did not announce charges or make statements indicating any action against the two men who were initially accused and then appear to have been the prosecutor’s witnesses in the case against Smollett. This move raises more questions than provides answers.”

In this image taken from video, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, right, and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson appear at a news conference in Chicago, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, after prosecutors abruptly dropped all charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, abandoning the case barely five weeks after he was accused of lying to police about being the target of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago. The mayor and police chief blasted the decision and stood by the investigation that concluded Smollett staged a hoax. (Mitch Armentrout/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) ORG XMIT: ILCHS403 More