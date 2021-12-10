Jussie Smollett lawyer says they '100 percent' plan to appeal guilty verdicts, 'confident' on reversal

Jussie Smollett's defense attorney said they will be appealing the actor's guilty verdicts Thursday following the conclusion of the trial.

A jury found Smollett guilty of five of the six charges of disorderly conduct against him following a nearly two-week trial.

After the verdict was read, Nenye Uche told reporters Smollett was disappointed and that he is "100% innocent." He said Smollett’s team is confident "he’s going to be cleared of all, all accusations on all charges."

"The verdict is inconsistent," he said during a press conference following the verdicts. "You can’t say Jussie is lying and say Jussie is not lying for the same exact incident."

JUSSIE SMOLLETT CONVICTED OF STAGING HATE CRIME, LYING TO COPS

The defense attorney remained confident in the appellate system and the Illinois Supreme Court.

"We are confident in our appellate system," Uche said. "We are confident in our Illinois Supreme Court, and we're confident that at the end of the day, what's out there in the news media and in the gossip forums are not going to stand a chance in court."

The "Empire" actor was convicted Thursday on charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it.

In the courtroom as the verdict was read, Smollett stood and faced the jury, showing no visible reaction.

The jury found the 39-year-old guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct — for each separate time he was charged with lying to police in the days immediately after the alleged attack. He was acquitted on a sixth count, of lying to a detective in mid-February, weeks after Smollett said he was attacked.

Judge Linn said he will order a pre-sentencing investigation and attorneys will meet via conference call to determine a date for pre-sentencing motions

The judge also said the jury will not be speaking to the media today, if they ever choose to. He is also having deputies escort them to their cars.

Fox News' Julius Young and the Associated Press contributed to this report.