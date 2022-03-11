Jussie Smollett’s mug shot released after he’s sentenced to jail for staging 2019 hate crime

Jussie Smollett’s new mugshot has been released.

The former “Empire” star was sentenced Thursday to 150 days in jail and 30 months’ probation for falsely reporting to police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in 2019. He was also ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago and a $25,000 fine.

Smollett was found guilty in December of five counts of felony disorderly conduct, though jurors concluded he was not guilty of the sixth count of aggravated battery.

The charges stem from an elaborate hoax orchestrated by the 39-year-old actor and another two men the night of Jan. 29, 2019. Smollett, who is Black and gay, told authorities the men put a noose around his neck, splashed him with bleach and called him racist and homophobic slurs. Upon further investigation, police concluded Smollett hired two brothers to help him fake the attack.

The brothers, later identified as Olabingo and Abimola Osundairo, were also arrested. They worked on the set of “Empire.” The pair were eventually released, and Smollett was arrested Feb. 21, 2019.

Police said at the time that Smollett planned the phony incident to further his career

Smollett, sporting a crisp white shirt and a short haircut, appears stone-faced and emotion-free in his new mugshot, taken after sentencing on Thursday.

Cook County Circuit Judge James Linn ripped into Smollett during his sentencing hearing on Thursday, dubbing him a “charlatan pretending to be a victim of a hate crime.”

The actor maintained his innocence in several outbursts and asserted that he would not harm himself behind bars.

“I’m not suicidal,” he said. “If anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself.”

He served the first night of his sentence Thursday.