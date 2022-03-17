Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal

Jussie Smollett was released from jail Wednesday after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be free pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack. (March 16)

  • Jussie Smollett’s legal team files for release pending appeal in emergency motion

    Lawyers for Jussie Smollet are asking a judge for a stay regarding his 150-day sentence and/or to grant the actor bail pending the status of his court appeal.

  • Judge orders Jussie Smollett be released from jail during appeal

    Jussie Smollett will be released from Chicago's Cook County Jail as he appeals his conviction. The news comes less than a week after the former Empire star was sentenced to 150 days behind bars for lying to police about staging his own hate crime in 2019. It's the latest twist in a bizarre, three-year legal saga for Smollett. According to reports, Smollett will pay a $150,000 bond in order to walk free. It's unclear exactly when he will be released. Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to the actor's team for comment, but a message on his social media page declared the ruling a "huge win in what will be a longer road ahead."

  • Jussie Smollett's attorneys speak after his release

    After his release from the Cook County Jail, attorneys for Jussie Smollett argue that he was put in double jeopardy with his second prosecution after charges were initially dropped. CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller does not agree.

  • Jussie Smollett Ordered Released From Jail During Appeal, Court Rules

    "Empire" actor was previously sentenced to five months behind bars

