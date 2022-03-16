Jussie Smollett released from jail pending appeal on conviction for fabricating attack

Actor Jussie Smollett got out of jail Wednesday on $150,000 bond while he appeals his conviction on charges of fabricating a racist and homophobic attack, then lying about it to police.

Last week a Cook County judge sentenced the “Empire” star to immediately serve 150 days in jail on the five-felony-count disorderly conduct conviction.

“I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that,” Smollett shouted after the sentence was handed down.

Part of his attorneys’ argument for the release had been the potential physical danger Smollett would be in while in Cook County Jail. In addition, they said, the appeal process could last longer than the sentence itself.