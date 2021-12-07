Jussie Smollett testimony: Actor says he received text from CNN's Don Lemon during police investigation

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Jussie Smollett testifies to receiving text from CNN's Don Lemon during Chicago Police attack investigation

Jussie Smollett said he had correspondence with CNN's Don Lemon during the early parts of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) investigation into the alleged hate crime attack for which Smollett is currently on trial defending himself against allegations he faked the entire ordeal.

In his court testimony on Monday, Smollett, 39, said under oath that during the investigation, he received a text from the network’s Don Lemon — supposedly relaying information that the CPD didn’t believe his account of what happened, Fox News’ Matt Finn reported from the Windy City courthouse where prosecutors and Smollett’s defense team are at odds.

Lemon told his viewers at the time that the story was "personal" since he and Smollett had been acquaintances and were in constant communication since the alleged incident and that Smollett told Lemon what he said had happened to him, which he admitted raised lots of questions.

He stressed that while Smollett is " innocent until proven guilty ," he still "squandered the goodwill of a whole lot of people" if his story wasn’t true.

Smollett is now in the hands of prosecutors who are questioning the actor on the supposed injuries he sustained in the attack.

Smollett is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report about the alleged attack — one count for each time he gave a report — to three different officers. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY .

Former Crumbley neighbor called Children's Protective Services on parents years ago: report

Law enforcement and prosecutors have noted the many warnings signs that preceded the massacre at Oxford High School last week, including that 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley was caught googling ammunition the day before the tragedy and was found with a picture depicting a violent act that said, "The thoughts won’t stop. Help me."

But a former neighbor of James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are currently in the Oakland County jail with their son, told the Detroit Free Press that the Crumbleys started displaying concerning behavior years ago that prompted her to make a complaint with Children's Protective Services.

"When they were gone, he would come knock on our door," Kayla LeMieux told the newspaper of Ethan when his parents would leave him at home alone to go drinking at bars in 2014 and 2015. "They didn’t leave him with a phone."

LeMieux said that the parents continued leaving their son at home alone even after she made a complaint and confronted them about it.

"It was really when I finally started to say more, because I was just like, even after calling CPS, they were still doing it and even me saying something to them, they were still like ‘Oh he is fine,'" she told the Detroit Free Press.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE .

New travel restrictions take effect, requiring COVID testing for vaccinated travelers entering US

President Biden's latest COVID-19 rule goes into effect Monday, requiring all international travelers, including Americans, to test negative for COVID-19 the day before their departure to the United States – whether or not they are vaccinated.

The White House announced Thursday that the U.S. will "tighten pre-departure testing protocols by requiring all inbound international travelers to test within one day of departure globally, regardless of nationality or vaccination status." A senior administration official confirmed to Fox News Friday that the restriction will go into effect Monday.

"This tighter testing timeline provides an added degree of public health protection as scientists continue to assess the Omicron variant.," the White House added.

Biden announced this requirement among a swath of other actions, including the extension of mandatory masking on public transportation and in airports until March 18, creating "Winter COVID emergency response team[s]," buying a stockpile of coronavirus therapeutics, and working to provide more at-home virus tests.

"We’re going to fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion, just like we beat back COVID-19 in the spring and more powerful variant — delta variant in the summer and fall," Biden said Thursday as he unveiled his "COVID-19 Winter Plan."

Biden also said Friday that he does not believe the White House will have to go beyond these measures to institute a vaccine requirement for domestic travel – at least "at this point." CLICK HERE TO READ MORE .

