Axios

Denver's Gabby Windey didn't receive the final rose on ABC's "The Bachelor." Driving the news: She got something better: she's the new "Bachelorette."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: In the first of the two-episode finale — billed as "the rose ceremony from Hell" — Windey kicked Clayton Echard to the curb, but stuck around to hear him out.In the final episode, Echard was the one who tossed Windey — and the other f