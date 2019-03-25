At just $13.29, our favorite fast wireless charger costs less than most slow wireless chargers

Why would anyone spend $20 or more on a standard wireless charging pad when a fast wireless charger from the world’s top accessory maker is on sale right now for much less? The Anker 10W Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Pad retails for $24 and it’s worth every penny at that price. A special Amazon sale currently slashes it by $10 though, and then an extra 5% coupon cuts it all the way down to just $13.29. Definitely grab one (or two, or three) before this excellent sale ends.

The Anker Advantage: Join the 30+ million powered by our leading technology.

The Need for Speed: A high-efficiency chipset provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, while iPhones get a boosted 5W charge that’s 10% faster than other wireless chargers. FOR BEST RESULTS, use a Quick Charge adapter (9V/2A) for Samsung Galaxy charging and a 5V/2A adapter for iPhone.

LED Indicator: The LED indicator lets you know the charging status. If the indicator is FLASHING BLUE, check to make sure that there are no objects between your phone and the charging surface. If the indicator is FLASHING GREEN, make sure you are using a 5V/2A adapter, or try a different adapter and cable.

Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave transmits charging power directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases UNDER 5 MM THICKNESS ONLY. Metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.

What You Get: PowerWave Pad, 3 ft Micro USB Cable, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service. (no AC Adapter)

