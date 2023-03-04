Just 16% of Ethereum Stakers Are in Profit Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade

Liam J. Kelly
·2 min read
Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade is just around the corner and that means users are starting to place their bets.

All of the attention on this specific upgrade revolves around one thing: withdrawing staked Ethereum. Since staking launched back in December 2020, the network just embarking on its journey to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, those who locked up their funds haven’t been able to withdraw those funds.

That’s expected to change in April. But is it bearish or bullish?

Some have argued that folks are going to quickly withdraw their ETH and dump to realize some gains.

Those gains won’t be much though. If you’d locked in your holdings on December 1, 2020, the price of ETH was $612. Selling at current prices means you’d still nab a whopping 156% win.

ETH Price moving up then down.
ETH price from day of Beacon Chain launch to present. Source: CoinGecko.

Those are certainly respectable gains, but for a pretty slim majority of users.

In fact, in dollar terms, since staking began, just 16% of stakers are in the money, per Dune. Were the upgrade to be executed today, the vast majority of users would be hit with some pretty serious losses.

green and red bars on a chart.
How much staked money is in profit since staking began? Source: Dune.

It’s impossible to know what people will do when faced with potentially double-digit losses. Still, there are about $6.25 billion staked that’s in the money; it’s likely some of them sell.

That’s the bear argument.

The bull argument is this: after nearly three years, during which the devs finally delivered the highly-anticipated merge event, people are going to double down. The risk profile of staking drops tremendously once people can see that, yes, if they put their money into this black box they can earn a yield and can take the money out of that black box whenever they like.

Some DeFi projects are also making this bet too, rolling out a unique levered mechanism.

Aave’s latest upgrade does precisely this. Here’s how it works: Deposit your Ethereum into liquid staking protocol Lido Finance to receive staked ETH (stETH); use that stETH to borrow more Ethereum on Aave; restake the Ethereum on Lido; and repeat the cycle depending on how degenerate you are.

Spark Lend, a not-yet-launched product from a handful of MakerDAO engineers, will also offer a similar tool.

This is obviously hugely risky and if Ethereum hits any volatility, consider yourself liquidated.

  • Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade's Impact on Ether Price

    Crypto markets are eagerly anticipating the Shanghai tech upgrade, the next major development scheduled for April, since last year's Merge. Forex.com Global Head of Research Matt Weller shares insights into ETH's supply and the outlook for Ethereum ahead of Shanghai. "What the market hasn't made a jump to yet is... Ethereum already hit its peak ETH supply," Weller said.

  • ETHDenver Looks Cringey to You Because Ethereum Has an Actual Community

    Like any good punk or hip hop show, this year's Colorado event for coders will feature events that will "scare away normies," CoinDesk Chief Insights Columnist David Z. Morris writes.

  • Ethereum Devs Confirm ETH Staking Withdrawals Pushed to April

    The network’s much-anticipated Shanghai upgrade, which will enable staked ETH withdrawals, was previously slated for a March release.

  • Is Solana the Next PayPal?

    What's more, PayPal's current market capitalization is just over $82 billion. Can Solana really disrupt the fintech leader and become the next PayPal? First, we need to look at just how dominant of an enterprise PayPal is in the payments sector.

  • Bitcoin, Ether Fall as Market Continues To Digest Silvergate

    Bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and most other major cryptocurrencies are sinking as customers fled crypto bank Silvergate. Forex.com Global Head of Research Matt Weller discusses the reaction from the broader crypto market and his outlook on Ethereum ahead of the Shanghai upgrade. Plus, why bitcoin long liquidations hit the highest level since August, according to Glassnode data.

  • Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Will Not Crash Ether Price, Analysts Say

    Many investors fear that ETH’s price may tumble as the Shanghai upgrade will allow withdrawals for some $29 billion of previously locked ETH. Crypto analysts CoinDesk interviewed are saying that concerns are overblown and the selling pressure will be limited.

