Surviving Santa Clarita school shooting victims on road to recovery: Latest

The three teenagers who survived being shot at their Santa Clarita, California, high school Thursday are all on the road to recovery, officials said.

Two of the five victims, 16-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger and a 14-year-old boy, died in the hospital after the attack at Saugus High School. The boy's name has not been released.

The three other students shot -- a 15-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy -- are all expected to survive.

A male student, on his 16th birthday, was in the quad around 7:30 a.m. when he took a pistol from his backpack and unloaded the entire magazine, shooting five classmates and himself.

"From the time that he withdrew the handgun from his backpack to the time that he was on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head was about 16 seconds," Capt. Kent Wegener of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told reporters late Thursday.

The injured 15-year-old girl was shot below the bellybutton and has a bullet lodged in her hip, while the 14-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and abdomen, hospital officials said Friday.

Both girls, who know each other, were rushed to the same hospital where they are recovering. Both should be discharged in the next few days, officials said.

The girls "held their composure despite being shot," said Dr. Boris Borazjani, a trauma surgeon at Providence Holy Cross Hospital. "I'm very proud."

The teens were "stoic" and "composed, talking to us and I think they were handling it exceptionally well," doctors said Friday.

The injured 14-year-old boy has already been released from the hospital.

The suspect remains in the hospital in critical condition from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

The shooting "shook every one of us to our core," said Deputy Superintendent Mike Kuhlman.

Choir teacher Kaitlin Holt said one girl, shot in the hip and shoulder, was rushed into her classroom by other students. She gave the wounded student first aid and called 911.

"I'm not typically a calm person," Holt told ABC News, "but in that situation, for my students, I think that kind of kicks in."

"I should have never had to treat a gunshot wound as a choir teacher," said Holt. "And there's something really wrong and something has to change, 'cause I held a bleeding child today in a room with 40 sobbing children."

Now, as the community wades through the chaos and grief, authorities are desperate for answers.

"We have not yet established a motive or a nexus between the subject and his victims other than to say that they were all students at the high school together," Wegener said.