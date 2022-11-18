With Just 19k Miles This Hummer H2 Is A Usable and Appreciating Collectible

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This represents the first model year of the Hummer H2 production.

The Hummer H2 was made as a successor to the massively statured and massively popular Hummer H1. It was built in the AM General facility for GM and marketed by Hummer. Based on the modified GMT820 GM 3/4 ton pickup up front and a half-ton 1500 frame used out back. The recipe proved to make a more popular Hummer than before. Examples like this 2003 Hummer H2 are ready for your collection, soon to go under the hammer through Raleigh Classic Car Auctions during the December 2-3, 2022 event.

GM made sure the Hummer H2 had plenty of off-road capabilities and prowess, while offering plenty of creature comforts for the modern lifestyle. This example has only been driven 19.326 actual miles, making it very close to a like new vehicle for your collection, or something to hit the road for many miles to come. Powering this beast is a 6.0-liter engine that produces 325-horsepower and an impressive 385 lbs-ft of torque.

It’s also loaded up with amenities for the new owner to enjoy, including 8-way heated power seats, dual heated/power mirrors, power windows, power door locks, cruise control, tilt steering wheel, push-button traction control and four-wheel drive, air conditioning, tan leather seating, custom Alpine Stereo touch-screen entertainment system with Bose speakers, Alpine S-Type subwoofer, dual DVD headrests and LCD display in the front dash. Outside of the interior features, it’s loaded with chrome, a factory roof rack, custom exhaust, performance air intake, and rolls on 24-inch chrome wheels. It has a professionally customized suspension, and Viper alarm.

Join us at The Raleigh Classic Winter Auction on December 2-3 in Youngsville, North Carolina. To learn more about bidding, consignment and accommodations, please visit https://www.raleighclassic.com



Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.