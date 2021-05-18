Just 20 firms behind more than half of single-use plastic waste - study

David Shukman - Science editor
·4 min read
Shrink wrap
Traditionally, the biggest use of plastics is in packaging and it tends to be used just once before being thrown away

Just 20 companies are the source of more than half of all the single-use plastic items thrown away globally.

That's the conclusion of analysis of the corporate network behind plastic production.

The study looked at approximately 1,000 factories that make the raw materials needed for single-use products.

Plastic bottles, food packages and bags are among billions of items that are used once and then thrown away, often ending up in the oceans.

The research - carried out by a consortium including the London School of Economics - looked at which companies are at the base of the plastic supply chain and make polymers, the building blocks of all plastics.

It names 20 petrochemical companies which it says are the source of 55 per cent of the world's single-use plastic waste. The companies include ExxonMobil, Dow and Sinopec.

The study also assesses which countries generate most single-use plastic waste, based on per head of population.

The UK comes in fourth, with more than 40kg of plastic waste generated per person per year, the authors state, while Australia is top and the United States second.

Part of the increase in demand for plastic stems from the need for masks and other protective and medical equipment to deal with the Covid crisis.

Supply chain focus

Previous research has focused on the impact of plastic waste on the natural world, or on the consumer companies making and selling consumer products packaged in plastic.

By contrast, this analysis tracks the flow of plastic through the supply chain, starting with the manufacturers of the basic ingredients that go into making single use items.

Those ingredients, known as polymers, are mostly produced by processing fossil fuels including oil, gas and coal.

As well as LSE, the study was carried out by market researchers Wood Mackenzie and the Stockholm Environment Institute. The findings have been published by the Minderoo Foundation.

US-based ExxonMobil is the biggest producer of single-use plastic, the report says, followed by: Dow, Sinopec, Indorama Ventures, Saudi Aramco, PetroChina, LyondellBasell, Reliance Industries, Braskem, Alpek SA de CV, Borealis, Lotte Chemical, INEOS, Total, Jiangsu Hailun Petrochemical, Far Eastern New Century, Formosa Plastics Corporation, China Energy Investment Group, PTT and China Resources.

According to the foundation's director of finance and transparency, Dominic Charles, the research highlights "how the future of the plastic waste crisis is in the hands of just 20 companies".

He says: "It's an extraordinary point of leverage for regulators, for finance institutions, to influence them in order that rather than producing from fossil fuels, they produce plastic that's recycled."

He adds that until now the emphasis of efforts to curb plastic pollution has been on the individual choices that consumers can make.

"But we need to go after the tap, to turn off the tap of fossil fuel plastics and we need to create plastics from recycled material."

The report finds that plastic production is set to expand by 30% in the next five years, increasing carbon emissions as well as creating more plastic waste.

Throwaway society

One of the contributors is Prof Sam Fankhauser, a specialist in climate change economics at the University of Oxford and the London School of Economics.

He observes: "Our reliance on oil and gas is not only fuelling climate change, but as the primary material used in the production of throwaway plastics also devastating our oceans.

"It is critically important petrochemical companies move towards circular economy-based alternatives if we are going to successfully tackle these interlinked crises.

"The benefits on offer are transformative and hugely beneficial, not only for our environment and ecosystems but also the communities living with the realities of plastic pollution."

'Holy grail'

The world's largest producer of plastic polymers, ExxonMobil, was approached for comment.

Meanwhile, its website says: "With plastics playing such an important and widespread role in all our lives, ExxonMobil is taking action to help address plastic waste."

The company says it is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste which has collectively committed more than $1bn (£708m) to develop safe, scalable and economically viable solutions.

Another large polymer producer, Ineos, was also asked for comment.

According to its website, the company is working on ways to chemically recycle plastic, adding that "the holy grail of plastic recycling is fast becoming a reality and will mean we can reduce our reliance on fossil fuels to make our products".

It comes as Greenpeace reported yesterday that plastic waste collected for recycling from British households had been found dumped in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Fake Elon Musk giveaway featured in cryptocurrency scams - U.S. FTC

    Fake promised giveaways by celebrities such as Telsa CEO Elon Musk are being used by scammers to cash in on interest in cryptocurrencies, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday in noting a jump in complaints about cryptocurrency fraud since October. "People have reported sending more than $2 million in cryptocurrency to Elon Musk impersonators over just the past six months," the FTC said. Musk had been a supporter of cryptocurrencies but recently knocked dogecoin by calling it "a hustle" on national television.

  • As cases fall, U.S. to share more vaccine globally

    "Today, for the first time since the pandemic began, cases pandemic cases are down in all 50 states...first time. That's right.” U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday announced that cases of the novel coronavirus were on the decline in all fifty U.S. states for the first time since the start of the health crisis--And… COVID deaths are at their lowest in nearly 14 months.. in what marks another milestone in the fight against the pandemic. “I can't promise that will continue this way. We know there will be advances and setbacks and we know that there are many flare ups that could occur. But if the unvaccinated get vaccinated, they will protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them. If they do not, states with low vaccination rates may see those rates go up, may see this progress reversed.” With the pandemic outlook brightening at home… Biden announced the U.S. will send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorized for domestic use…“We know America will never be fully safe until the pandemic raging globally is under control. No ocean is wide enough, no wall is high enough to keep us safe.” Biden said his administration will send doses of the Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca doses he had already planned to give to other countries. Unlike the others, AstraZeneca's shot is not yet authorized in the U.S. BIDEN: "Just as in World War Two America was the arsenal of democracy, in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic our nation is going to be the arsenal of vaccines." GHEBREYESUS: “The world is in vaccine apartheid.” The announcement from the United States came on the same day World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world had entered a stage of “vaccine apartheid” and added that high income countries account for “15 percent of the world’s population but have 45 percent of the world’s vaccines.” Ghebreyesus said the only solution to vaccine inequity is more sharing.

  • Bitcoin loses its star supporter after Elon Musk's change of heart

    Bitcoin has no chief executive or governor; for many of its backers, that is the entire point. The cryptocurrency’s decentralised nature means there is no single point of failure, no person who can be bribed or cajoled into changing the network. But for the last few months, Elon Musk has been a figurehead of sorts. In January, Tesla put $1.5bn (£1.1bn) into Bitcoin and said it would accept the cryptocurrency as payment for its cars. Musk added the hashtag #Bitcoin to his Twitter profile, and named his chief financial officer “Master of Coin”. Musk has a proven ability to swing asset prices via his Twitter account, and Bitcoin was no different. By mid-April, the cryptocurrency’s price had climbed above $60,000, a record high that was at least partly attributed to the Tesla chief. It turns out that Musk’s influence works both ways, however. Last week, he announced that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as a payment method, due to concerns about the cryptocurrency’s environmental impact. In the days since, he has doubled down.

  • How bad are Bitcoin and Dogecoin for the environment?

    Elon Musk says Telsa will suspend taking Bitcoin until its mining uses ‘more sustainable energy’

  • Biden, Harris release 2020 tax returns

    The disclosure of the president’s filings restored a tradition that Donald Trump had broken.

  • China to re-use 60% of its trash by 2025

    China hopes to re-use 60% of its trash by 2025after failing to meet targets, its top commission saysRegulators are struggling to deal with growing volumes of wasteas rising urban populations consume moreand leave most major cities surrounded by rings of landfillBut China is now rolling out regulations making people sort their trashSingle-use plastics and non-recyclable packaging waste are being restricted tooChina also banned imports of foreign waste in 2018

  • Climate change: Ban all gas boilers from 2025 to reach net-zero

    A ban on gas boilers from 2025 is one step to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, say energy experts.

  • Defendant kills himself in courtroom after guilty verdict

    FBI confirms that it has opened investigation into shocking incident

  • Home Depot, Walmart, Target, Kohl's and Costco no longer require masks for vaccinated customers. See the list.

    Walmart, Target, Costco, Trader Joe's, Publix and Sam's Club are dropping mask mandates for fully vaccinated shoppers. Others are looking at policies.

  • Man cuts own throat, dies after verdict in federal courtroom

    Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic. Carlson said the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident.

  • Apple has stored the data of thousands of customers on Chinese servers and censored apps to please the government that controls most of its supply chain, the New York Times reports

    Apple has relied upon its China-based supply chain for years, and the NYT reports that the tech giant has bowed to the Communist Party's demands.

  • Seth Rogen explains why he and his wife are 'f---ing psyched' to not have kids

    "We're laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked," Rogen told Howard Stern.

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Eric Clapton feared he would 'never play again' after 'disastrous' time with vaccine

    Legendary guitarist and anti-lockdown activist Eric Clapton writes a letter blaming vaccine 'propaganda' for his second-dose AstraZeneca side effects.

  • Princess Diana gave me information in faked bank statements, claims Martin Bashir

    Martin Bashir told a BBC inquiry that information contained in faked bank statements came from Princess Diana, The Telegraph can disclose. The mocked-up bank statements are at the heart of an inquiry led by Lord Dyson, the Master of the Rolls, into the conduct of Bashir in securing his world exclusive interview with the princess in 1995. Lord Dyson has completed his detailed report, due to be published this week and expected to contain damning criticism of Bashir, 58, who resigned as the BBC's religion editor on grounds of ill-health ahead of its publication. The bank statements showed fake payments from a tabloid newspaper and from an offshore company totalling £10,500 going into a bank account of a company owned by the former head of security of Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother. Bashir is accused of using the false statements to gain Earl Spencer's trust and persuade him to introduce the journalist to his sister. Princess Diana went on to give the famous interview to Bashir for the BBC's Panorama in which she declared that "there were three of us in this marriage" in reference to Prince Charles's affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Bashir showed mocked up bank statements to Diana's brother The Telegraph now understands that Bashir defended the use of the mocked-up statements by insisting he only did it after being given the information by Princess Diana. He has told Lord Dyson she was the source of the claims that payments were made into the account of Alan Waller, Earl Spencer’s former head of security. Bashir approached a freelance graphics artist who worked for the BBC and requested he mock up bank statements showing the payments. The statements were later shown to Earl Spencer. Princess Diana, according to Bashir, later withdrew claims about the payments and there is no suggestion Mr Waller was receiving such payments. It would be impossible for all the information to have come from Princess Diana since one of the companies alleged to have made payments to Waller was an obscure offshore business with which only Bashir was familiar as a result of a previous unrelated investigation he had carried out for Panorama. Mocking up was ‘common practice at Panorama’ Bashir is understood to have told Lord Dyson that he mocked up the statements because it was a common practice for Panorama journalists at the time and that they were useful to keep in a file for any future investigation. Lord Dyson is investigating whether the statements and other methods deployed by Bashir were instrumental in securing the Diana interview.

  • Rudy Giuliani: I Am Being Treated Like ‘Head of Drug Cartel’

    REUTERSLawyers for Rudy Giuliani slammed prosecutors on Monday for secretly obtaining electronic access to the former New York City mayor’s accounts—likening the operation that resulted in the April 28 FBI raid of his home and office to that of a drug cartel takedown.“Unfortunately for Giuliani, and even more unfortunately for the attorney-client privilege and executive deliberation privilege, and the public’s perception that those privileges are real, the SDNY simply chose to treat a distinguished lawyer as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani, and his most well-known client—the former President of the United States,” the letter filed Monday on behalf of Giuliani states.The letter is the first legal response from Giuliani’s team since the April 28 raid on Donald Trump’s former attorney’s Manhattan home and office. Federal prosecutors have asked the U.S. Southern District of New York to appoint a special master to review the evidence seized during the raid to ensure material that falls under attorney-client privilege isn’t released.Giuliani’s lawyers, however, claimed Monday that the government’s push for a special master amounts to a “do over” after prosecutors failed to seek one in what they say was a similar search during the Trump administration.When prosecutors seized contents of Giuliani’s iCloud account with an undisclosed 2019 search warrant, his attorneys claim that they assembled their own “secret taint team” to determine whether the information in the former New York City mayor’s iCloud account benefited from attorney-client privilege rather than asking a judge to appoint an independent special master to make those determinations.Trump Has Blown Off Rudy Giuliani’s Pleas for Help as Feds CircleThey further allege that “the fruits of that 2019 search were certainly used in some part to secure the 2021 largely duplicative search warrant.” As a result, Giuliani’s attorneys have asked a federal judge to halt the appointment of a special master in the 2021 warrant to provide more time for them to review the circumstances and evidence supporting the 2019 search.Giuliani’s team also complained about the government’s non-disclosure order issued alongside its fall 2019 iCloud warrant, in which prosecutors claimed that the existence of the warrant must remain secret because of the risk that Giuliani “might destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses.” His lawyers called the allegation “false” and “extremely damaging to Giuliani’s reputation” and demanded that the government reveal the evidence it used to back up the assertion.Giuliani’s attorneys claim that prosecutors intentionally waited until the Biden administration took office and “senior members of the Justice Department had been removed and replaced by Biden appointees” to carry out the raid on their client’s apartment. As evidence, they claim that prosecutors applied for a warrant to search Giuliani’s devices twice before, once in November 2020 and again in January 2021, and were denied.As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Giuliani’s attempts to get out of legal trouble have prompted the former mayor to unsuccessfully seek help from his former allies—including Trump. The former president, however, has been unwilling to help his embattled friend as the feds ramp up their probe into whether Giuliani’s work with Ukrainian officials during the last administration was illegal.A separate letter was filed Monday on behalf of Victoria Toensing, a former top DOJ official and Giuliani associate who was also the subject of a search warrant on April 28. The letter, filed by her legal team, asks the government to return the materials seized during the raid at her D.C. home and asks that she be permitted “to effectively assert her client’s privilege protections and otherwise comply with her ethical obligations to inform them that the Government is in possession of potentially privileged and confidential materials.”“To do so, Ms. Toensing should be afforded the same opportunity to review and assert the privilege that she and her clients would have had if this information were pursued through a subpoena as it normally would have been under similar circumstances,” the letter states, adding that prosecutors should disclose what information is under review so that Toensing may protect her clients.Trump-Supporting Lawyers diGenova and Toensing Teamed Up With Giuliani to Dig Up Ukraine Dirt on Biden: ReportThe letter also mentions a December 2019 Google search warrant that was looking for information about Toensing’s client. Toensing’s lawyer said that while that search warrant was limited in scope, prior to Giuliani’s iCloud search warrant that “contained no such limitation even though it too contained privileged and confidential information concerning the same pending DOJ matter.”“Moreover, neither warrant excluded such information from Google or iCloud production obligations, nor would either third party be equipt to do so if it did,” the letter mentions, adding that both warrants could leak information about an unrelated criminal matter.Toensing’s lawyers also slammed the government’s request for a special master for the raid, adding that the information obtained in April is “virtually identical to those previously seized.” The lawyer now wants the data previously obtained to be returned and information on what prosecutors know.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Melinda French Gates reportedly hired trust and estate lawyers in her divorce from Bill Gates, an 'unusual' move signaling that she could tweak their 3 kids' $10 million inheritance

    Experts told Page Six that having estate lawyers in divorce filings was unusual and could lead to a change in the Gates kids' $10 million inheritance.

  • Teachers unions say they're ready to come back to schools. I'll believe it when I see it.

    Randi Weingarten says the American Federation of Teachers is "all in" on fully reopening schools. But there's always a "but."

  • This picture of Emily Ratajkowski is free to look at. But its NFT sold for $140,000

    When is a picture in front of picture that's posted on Instagram worth $140,000? When it's part of Emily Ratajkowski's first-ever NFT. Let us explain.

  • Archie Harrison Makes Cameo Appearance in Trailer for Harry’s New Show

    Apple TV+Prince Harry’s son, Archie, is featured in the trailer for his new documentary with Oprah Winfrey.While it must be said at the outset that Archie is utterly adorable, the move to include Archie in the film could trigger a new round of criticism over the Sussexes’ perceived double standards when it comes to their privacy.The trailer for Harry’s new show, which is called The Me You Can’t See, was released Monday morning.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Drop Their Titles, Royal Sources SayThe show itself, which is described as a multipart documentary, will hit screens via Apple TV+ on Friday.The dropping of the official trailer was announced on Harry and Meghan’s website, Archewell, which said it “offers a glimpse into the diverse stories of mental health and emotional well-being that will be highlighted in the new documentary series.”The show will see Harry and Oprah “join forces to guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their personal journeys and struggles,” the website said.It added that the docuseries would feature “high-profile guests and everyday people—including singer, songwriter, and actress Lady Gaga, Syrian refugee Fawzi, DeMar DeRozan of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs, author and counselor Ambar, and many others—sharing their stories of living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being.”The trailer at one stage shows a tearful Oprah saying: “It’s just something I accepted.” Oprah has previously opened up about how she was raped as a child.There is a clear suggestion that Harry will talk in detail about his own traumatic childhood: In one clip he is shown looking emotional at the camera before it cuts to footage of him at the funeral of his mother, Princess Diana.There will likely be some trepidation at Buckingham Palace that Harry will use the film to renew his criticisms of his father, Prince Charles.Last week, speaking about Charles, he told a podcast: “He’s treating me the way that he was treated.” He also said: “There’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway. As parents we should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.’”It seems unlikely the new series will lead to any royal reconciliation. In another clip, Harry appears to be on a video call when he is joined by wife Meghan, who is wearing a T-shirt with the words “Raising The Future” emblazoned on it. (The shirt is by Mère Soeur, a “U.K. lifestyle brand that empowers women and celebrates sisterhood.”)Suggesting that the impact of the pandemic will be a key thread in the show, Harry is seen saying, “The results of this year will be felt for decades, for kids, families, husbands, wives…”The trailer then cuts to footage of Archie on Meghan’s knee. Archie is wearing a white baby suit, and Meghan is holding a large rectangular object which looks like a kid-proofed tablet (or perhaps a baby mirror).The inclusion of Archie in the trailer, and presumably the series itself, is likely to spark criticism of the couple for double standards when it comes to their family privacy, in much the same way that Archie’s appearance in a podcast they made for Spotify last year did.On that occasion, Archie was heard wishing listeners, “Happy New Year.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.